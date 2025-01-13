Growth Trends in the E-Commerce Logistics Industry, 2024-2028: Accelerating at 28.2% CAGR with Revenues Growing by Over $800 Billion

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-commerce Logistics Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The e-commerce logistics market is forecasted to grow by USD 802.3 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period. The report on the e-commerce logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in cross-border e-commerce activities, rise in social commerce, and growth of e-commerce startups.



The e-commerce logistics market is segmented as below:

By Usage

Domestic

International

By Service

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

By Region

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the emergence of supermarket mini distribution centers as one of the prime reasons driving the e-commerce logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in e-commerce logistics and automation of e-commerce logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the e-commerce logistics market covers the following areas:

E-Commerce Logistics Market sizing

E-Commerce Logistics Market forecast

E-Commerce Logistics Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-commerce logistics market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



