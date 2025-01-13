Revolutionizing Medicine: The Transformative Power and Commercial Potential of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Industry Report - Market Size, Trends, & Forecasts, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Since the discovery of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology in 2006, significant progress has been made in stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. New pathological mechanisms have been identified and explained, new drugs identified by iPSC screens are in the pipeline, and clinical trials employing human iPSC-derived cell types have been undertaken. iPSCs can be used to explore the causes of disease onset and progression, create and test new drugs and therapies, and treat previously incurable diseases.
Today, methods of commercializing induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) include:
- Cellular Therapy: iPSCs are being investigated for use in a wide range of cell therapy applications aimed at reversing injuries or curing diseases by replacing damaged or lost cells.
- Disease Modeling: iPSCs derived from patients with specific disorders can be differentiated into disease-specific cell types, enabling the creation of accurate, functional disease models "in a dish" for research and therapeutic development.
- Drug Development and Discovery: iPSCs provide physiologically relevant cells for drug discovery processes, including compound identification, target validation, compound screening, and tool development, significantly improving the efficiency and relevance of these efforts.
- Personalized Medicine: By combining iPSCs with genome-editing technologies like CRISPR, scientists can introduce precise genetic modifications, such as knock-outs, knock-ins, or single base changes, paving the way for customized treatments tailored to individual genetic profiles.
- Toxicology Testing: iPSCs or their derivatives (tissue-specific cells) are used for toxicology screening to assess the safety and efficacy of compounds or drugs in living cells, reducing reliance on animal testing.
- Tissue Engineering: iPSCs can be cultured on biocompatible scaffolds that mimic the structure and properties of target tissues, providing a supportive environment for cell growth and differentiation and aiding the development of engineered tissues for transplantation.
- Organoid Production: iPSCs can self-organize into 3D structures called organoids, which closely resemble the structure and function of human organs. Organoids are valuable for studying organ development, modeling diseases, and testing drug candidates.
- Gene Editing: iPSCs can be modified using techniques like CRISPR-Cas9 to correct disease-causing mutations or introduce specific genetic alterations. These edited iPSCs can then be differentiated into functional cells for transplantation or advanced disease studies.
- Research Tools: iPSCs and their derivatives are extensively used in both basic and applied research to study cellular processes, understand diseases, and test experimental therapies.
- Stem Cell Banking: iPSC repositories store and provide access to diverse iPSC-derived cell types, offering researchers valuable resources to investigate conditions using cells from both healthy and affected donors.
- Cultured Meat Production: iPSCs are utilized in lab-grown meat production, serving as a cellular foundation for creating clean, sustainable meat products without the need for traditional animal farming.
- 3D Bioprinting: iPSCs can be differentiated into specific cell types, such as skin, heart, or liver cells, and incorporated into bioinks for use in 3D bioprinting applications, enabling the creation of complex tissue structures.
The global iPSC market continues to grow rapidly. This comprehensive report on the field provides an overview of key players, strategic partnerships, and innovations driving the sector. The report explores the current status of iPSC research, manufacturing technologies, and clinical developments. It highlights the rates of iPSC-related patents, publications, and trials, detailing all known therapeutic programs involving iPSC-derived cells. Additionally, the report covers the funding landscape, examining fundraising efforts, IPOs, and co-development agreements that are shaping the market's trajectory.
The report also delves into the expanding use of iPSCs in drug discovery and the strategic partnerships that are driving growth in this sector. It presents a detailed breakdown of market size by application, technology, cell type, and geography. Total market size figures, along with projected growth rates through 2030, provide insights into the future of the iPSC industry.
With their remarkable versatility, iPSCs are set to redefine medicine and biotechnology. From disease modeling and drug discovery to advanced cell replacement therapies, iPSCs are driving innovation at every level. As companies continue to refine manufacturing technologies and expand therapeutic applications, the future of iPSCs holds immense promise for transforming healthcare and scientific research.
Key Topics Covered:
1. REPORT OVERVIEW
2. INTRODUCTION
3. CURRENT STATUS OF IPSC INDUSTRY
3.1 Progress made in Autologous Cell Therapy using iPSCs
3.2 Allogeneic iPSC-based Cell Therapies
3.3 Share of iPSC-based Research within the Overall Stem Cell Industry
3.4 Major Focus Areas of iPSC Companies
3.5 Commercially Available iPSC-derived Cell Types
3.6 Relative use of iPSC-derived Cell Types in Toxicology Testing Assays
3.7 iPSC-derived Cell Types used in Clinical Trials
3.8 Currently Available iPSC Technologies
3.8.1 Brief Descriptions of some iPSC-related Technologies
3.8.1.1 Nucleofector Technology
3.8.1.2 Opti-ox Technology
3.8.1.3 MOGRIFY Technology
3.8.1.4 Transcription Factor-based iPSC Differentiation Technology
3.8.1.5 Flowfect Technology
3.8.1.6 Technology for Mass Production of Platelets
3.8.1.7 SynFire Technology
4. HISTORY OF INDUCED PLURIPOTENT STEM CELLS (IPSCS)
4.1 First iPSC Generation from Mouse Fibroblasts, 2006
4.2 First Human iPSC Generation, 2007
4.3 Creation of CiRA, 2010
4.4 First High-Throughput Screening using iPSCs, 2012
4.5 First iPSC Clinical Trial Approved in Japan, 2013
4.6 First iPSC-RPE Cell Sheet Transplantation for AMD, 2014
4.7 EBiSC Founded, 2014
4.8 First Clinical Trial using Allogeneic iPSCs for AMD, 2017
4.9 Clinical Trial for Parkinson's Disease using Allogeneic iPSCs, 2018
4.10 Commercial iPSC Plant SMaRT Established, 2018
4.11 First iPSC Therapy Center in Japan, 2019
4.12 First U.S.-based NIH-Sponsored Clinical Trial using iPSCs, 2019
4.13 Cynata Therapeutics' World's Largest Phase III Clinical Trial, 2020
4.14 Tools and Know-how to Manufacture iPSCs in Clinical Trials, 2021
4.15 Production of in-house iPSCs using Peripheral Blood Cells, 2022
5. RESEARCH PUBLICATIONS ON IPSCS
6. IPSC: PATENT LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS
6.1 iPSC Patent Applications by Jurisdiction
6.2 iPSC Patent Applicants
6.3 Inventors of iPSC Patents
6.4 iPSC Patent Owners
6.5 Legal Status of iPSC Patents
7. IPSC: CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
7.1 Number of iPSC Clinical Trials
7.1 Recruitment Status of iPSC Clinical Trials
7.3 iPSC Clinical Trials Stydy Designs
7.4 Therapeutic & Non-Therapeutic iPSC Clinical Trials
7.5 iPSC-based Trials by Phase of Study
7.6 iPSC Clinical Trials by Funder Type
7.7 Geographic Distribution of iPSC-based Clinical Trials
7.8 Promising iPSC Product Candidates
7.8.1 CYP-001, CYP-004 & CYP-006 from Cynata Therapeutics
7.8.2 BioVAT-HF from Repairon GmbH
7.8.3 HS-001 from Heartseed
7.8.4 CNTY-101 from Century Therapeutics
7.8.5 FT-576 & FT-819 from Fate Therapeutics
7.8.6 RPE from National Eye Institute
7.8.7 QN-019a from Qihan Biotech
7.8.8 iPSC-CL from Heartworks, Inc.
7.9 Companies having Preclinical iPSC Assets
- Aspen Neuroscience
- Ryne Biotech
- Bluerock Therapeutics
- Vita Therapeutics
- Hopstem Biotechnology
- Res Nova Bio, Inc
- Cytovia Therapeutics
- Hebecell Corporation
- Sana Biotechnology
- SCG Cell Therapy Pte
- Cytomed
- Shoreline Biosciences
- Neukio Biotherapeutics
- Exacis Biotherapeutics
- CellOrigin Biotech
8. M&A, COLLABORATIONS & FUNDING ACTIVITIES IN IPSC SECTOR
8.1 Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Sector
- Century Therapeutics & Clade Therapeutics
- Evotech & Rigenerand
- Fujifilm Corporation & Atara Biotherapeutics
- Catalent & RheinCell Therapeutics
- Axol Biosciences & Censo Biotechnologies
- Bayer AG & Bluerock Therapeutics
- Pluriomix & Axiogenesis
8.2 Partnership/Collaboration & Licensing Deals in iPSC Sector
- Shinobi Therapeutics & Panasonic
- SCG Cell Therapy and A*STAR
- Charles River Laboratories & Pluristyx, Inc
- Pluristyx, Inc. & National Resilience, Inc.
- University of Texas & GeneCure
- Heartseed, Inc. & Undisclosed Biotech
- Bluerock Therapeutics & Bit.bio
- Applied Stem Cell, Inc. & CIRM
- Resolution Therapeutics & OmniaBio, Inc
- REPROCELL, Inc. & CIRM
- REPROCELL, Inc. & BioBridge Global
- Elevate Bio & CIRM
- Evotec & Sernova
- Evotec & Almiral
- Quell Therapeutics & Cellistic
- MDimmune & YiPSCELL
- Edigene & Neukio Biotherapeutics
- Matricelf & Ramot
- Evotec & Boehringer Ingelheim
- Pluristyx, Pancella & Implant Therapeutics
- Century Therapeutics & Bristol Myers Squibb
- Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics & Pheno Vista Biosciences
- Metrion Biosciences & Bioqube Ventures
- Cytovia Therapeutics & Cellectis
- Exacis Biotherapeutics & CCRM
- Cynata Therapeutics & Fujifilm Corporation
- Bone Therapeutics & Implant Therapeutics
- REPROCELL & TEXCELL
- Jacobio & Herbecell
- NeuCyte & KIF1A.ORG
- Kite & Shoreline Biosciences
- Neuropath Therapeutics & Hopstem Biotechnology
- Allele Biotech & Cellatoz
- Bluerock Therapeutics, Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics & Opsis Therapeutics
- Newcells & Takeda
- Biocentriq & Kytopen
- Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics & Sana Biotechnology
- Evotec & Medical Center Hamburg-Eppdorf (UKE)
- NeuCyte & Seaver Autism Center for Research and Treatment
- Cytovia Therapeutics & National Cancer Institute
- Mogrify & MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology
8.3 Venture Capital Funding in iPSC Sector
- Asgard Therapeutics
- Kenai Therapeutics
- Pluristyx
- Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics
- Mogrify Ltd
- Heartseed, Inc.
- Elevate Bio
- Aspen Neurosciences
- Axol Biosciences
- Thyas, Co. Ltd
- Synthego
- Cellino Biotech, Inc
- Curi Bio
- Ncardia
- Evotec SE
- bit.bio
- Clade Therapeutics
- Shoreline Biosciences
- Kytopen
- Cytovia Therapeutics & CytoLynx
- TreeFrog Therapeutics
- HebeCell Corporation
- Neukio Biotherapeutics
- Stemson Therapeutics
- Vita Therapeutics
- Century Therapeutics
- Heartseed
- Mogrify
- Metrion Biosciences
- Elevate Bio
- Vita Therapeutics
9. GENERATION OF INDUCED PLURIPOTENT STEM CELLS (IPSCS)
9.1 OSKM Cocktail
9.2 Pluripotency-Associated Transcription Factors and their Functions
9.2.1 Different Combinations of Factors for Different Cell Sources
9.3 Delivery of Reprogramming Factors
9.4 Genome Editing Technologies in iPSC Generation
9.5 Available iPSC Lines and their applications
10. HUMAN IPSC BANKING
10.1 Major Biobanks Storing iPSCs & iPSC Lines
10.1.1 RIKEN
10.1.2 WiCell
10.1.3 Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, Inc.
10.1.4 Sampled
10.1.5 Coriell Institute for Medical Research
10.1.6 European Bank for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (EBiSC)
10.2 Cell Sources for iPSC Banks
10.3 Reprogramming Methods in iPSC Banks
10.4 Ownership and Investments made in iPSC Banks
11. BIOMEDICAL APPLICATIONS OF IPSCs
11.1 iPSCs in Basic Research
11.2 Applications of iPSCs in Drug Discovery
11.3 Applications of iPSCs in Toxicology Studies
11.4 Applications of iPSCs in Disease Modeling
11.5 Applications of iPSCs in Cell-Based Therapies
11.6 Other Novel Applications of iPSCs
12. MARKET ANALYSIS
12.1 Global Market for iPSCs by Geography
12.2 Global Market for iPSCs by Technology
12.3 Global Market for iPSCs by Biomedical Application
12.4 Global Market for iPSCs by Derived Cell Type
12.5 Market Drivers
12.6 Market Restraints
13. COMPANY PROFILES
- AcceGen
- Acellta, Ltd
- AddGene, Inc.
- Allele Biotechnology, Inc.
- ALSTEM, Inc.
- Altos Labs
- AMS Biotechnology, Ltd. (AMSBIO)
- Applied StemCell (ASC)
- Asgard Therapeutics
- Aspen Neurosciences, Inc.
- Astellas Pharma, Inc
- Axol Biosciences, Ltd
- BioCentriq
- Bit.bio
- BlueRock Therapeutics LP
- BrainXell
- Cartherics Pty, Ltd.
- Catalent Biologics
- Cellistic
- CellOrigin Biotech (Hangzhou), Co., Ltd
- Celogics, Inc.
- Cellular Engineering Technologies (CET)
- Cellusion, Inc.
- Century Therapeutics, Inc
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Creative Bioarray
- Curi Bio
- Cynata Therapeutics, Ltd
- Cytovia Therapeutics
- DefiniGEN
- Editas Medicine
- Editco Bio., Inc.
- ElevateBio
- Elixirgen Scientific, Inc
- Eterna Therapeutics
- Evotec
- Eyestem
- Fate Therapeutics
- FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.
- Gameto
- Greenstone Biosciences
- Heartseed, Inc
- HebeCell
- Helios K.K.
- Hera BioLabs
- Hopstem Biotechnology
- Implant Therapeutics, Inc.
- IN8bio
- I Peace, Inc.
- IPS HEART
- iPS Portal, Inc.
- iPSirius
- iXCells Biotechnologies
- Kenai Therapeutics
- Khloris Biosciences
- Kytopen
- Laverock Therapeutics
- Lindville Bio
- Lonza Group
- Matricelf
- Megakaryon Corporation
- Metrion Biosciences
- Mogrify
- Ncardia Services
- NeuCyte
- Neukio Biotherapeutics
- Newcells Biotech
- NEXEL, Co., Ltd
- Notch Therapeutics
- Orizuru Therapeutics, Inc.
- Phenocell SAS
- Pluristyx
- ReNeuron
- Repairon GmbH
- REPROCELL USA, Inc
- Res Nova Bio, Inc.
- Sartorius CellGenix
- Shinobi Therapeutics
- Shoreline Biosciences
- StemSight
- Stemson Therapeutics
- Stemina Biomarker Discovery
- Tempo Bioscience, Inc
- Uncommon (Higher Steaks)
- Universal Cells
- VCCT, Inc.
- ViaCyte, Inc
- Vita Therapeutics
- XCell Science
- Yashraj Biotechnology, Ltd.
