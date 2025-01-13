Revolutionizing Medicine: The Transformative Power and Commercial Potential of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Industry Report - Market Size, Trends, & Forecasts, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since the discovery of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology in 2006, significant progress has been made in stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. New pathological mechanisms have been identified and explained, new drugs identified by iPSC screens are in the pipeline, and clinical trials employing human iPSC-derived cell types have been undertaken. iPSCs can be used to explore the causes of disease onset and progression, create and test new drugs and therapies, and treat previously incurable diseases.

Today, methods of commercializing induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) include:

The global iPSC market continues to grow rapidly. This comprehensive report on the field provides an overview of key players, strategic partnerships, and innovations driving the sector. The report explores the current status of iPSC research, manufacturing technologies, and clinical developments. It highlights the rates of iPSC-related patents, publications, and trials, detailing all known therapeutic programs involving iPSC-derived cells. Additionally, the report covers the funding landscape, examining fundraising efforts, IPOs, and co-development agreements that are shaping the market's trajectory.

The report also delves into the expanding use of iPSCs in drug discovery and the strategic partnerships that are driving growth in this sector. It presents a detailed breakdown of market size by application, technology, cell type, and geography. Total market size figures, along with projected growth rates through 2030, provide insights into the future of the iPSC industry.

With their remarkable versatility, iPSCs are set to redefine medicine and biotechnology. From disease modeling and drug discovery to advanced cell replacement therapies, iPSCs are driving innovation at every level. As companies continue to refine manufacturing technologies and expand therapeutic applications, the future of iPSCs holds immense promise for transforming healthcare and scientific research.

Key Topics Covered:

1. REPORT OVERVIEW

2. INTRODUCTION

3. CURRENT STATUS OF IPSC INDUSTRY

3.1 Progress made in Autologous Cell Therapy using iPSCs

3.2 Allogeneic iPSC-based Cell Therapies

3.3 Share of iPSC-based Research within the Overall Stem Cell Industry

3.4 Major Focus Areas of iPSC Companies

3.5 Commercially Available iPSC-derived Cell Types

3.6 Relative use of iPSC-derived Cell Types in Toxicology Testing Assays

3.7 iPSC-derived Cell Types used in Clinical Trials

3.8 Currently Available iPSC Technologies

3.8.1 Brief Descriptions of some iPSC-related Technologies

3.8.1.1 Nucleofector Technology

3.8.1.2 Opti-ox Technology

3.8.1.3 MOGRIFY Technology

3.8.1.4 Transcription Factor-based iPSC Differentiation Technology

3.8.1.5 Flowfect Technology

3.8.1.6 Technology for Mass Production of Platelets

3.8.1.7 SynFire Technology

4. HISTORY OF INDUCED PLURIPOTENT STEM CELLS (IPSCS)

4.1 First iPSC Generation from Mouse Fibroblasts, 2006

4.2 First Human iPSC Generation, 2007

4.3 Creation of CiRA, 2010

4.4 First High-Throughput Screening using iPSCs, 2012

4.5 First iPSC Clinical Trial Approved in Japan, 2013

4.6 First iPSC-RPE Cell Sheet Transplantation for AMD, 2014

4.7 EBiSC Founded, 2014

4.8 First Clinical Trial using Allogeneic iPSCs for AMD, 2017

4.9 Clinical Trial for Parkinson's Disease using Allogeneic iPSCs, 2018

4.10 Commercial iPSC Plant SMaRT Established, 2018

4.11 First iPSC Therapy Center in Japan, 2019

4.12 First U.S.-based NIH-Sponsored Clinical Trial using iPSCs, 2019

4.13 Cynata Therapeutics' World's Largest Phase III Clinical Trial, 2020

4.14 Tools and Know-how to Manufacture iPSCs in Clinical Trials, 2021

4.15 Production of in-house iPSCs using Peripheral Blood Cells, 2022

5. RESEARCH PUBLICATIONS ON IPSCS

6. IPSC: PATENT LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS

6.1 iPSC Patent Applications by Jurisdiction

6.2 iPSC Patent Applicants

6.3 Inventors of iPSC Patents

6.4 iPSC Patent Owners

6.5 Legal Status of iPSC Patents

7. IPSC: CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

7.1 Number of iPSC Clinical Trials

7.1 Recruitment Status of iPSC Clinical Trials

7.3 iPSC Clinical Trials Stydy Designs

7.4 Therapeutic & Non-Therapeutic iPSC Clinical Trials

7.5 iPSC-based Trials by Phase of Study

7.6 iPSC Clinical Trials by Funder Type

7.7 Geographic Distribution of iPSC-based Clinical Trials

7.8 Promising iPSC Product Candidates

7.8.1 CYP-001, CYP-004 & CYP-006 from Cynata Therapeutics

7.8.2 BioVAT-HF from Repairon GmbH

7.8.3 HS-001 from Heartseed

7.8.4 CNTY-101 from Century Therapeutics

7.8.5 FT-576 & FT-819 from Fate Therapeutics

7.8.6 RPE from National Eye Institute

7.8.7 QN-019a from Qihan Biotech

7.8.8 iPSC-CL from Heartworks, Inc.

7.9 Companies having Preclinical iPSC Assets

Aspen Neuroscience

Ryne Biotech

Bluerock Therapeutics

Vita Therapeutics

Hopstem Biotechnology

Res Nova Bio, Inc

Cytovia Therapeutics

Hebecell Corporation

Sana Biotechnology

SCG Cell Therapy Pte

Cytomed

Shoreline Biosciences

Neukio Biotherapeutics

Exacis Biotherapeutics

CellOrigin Biotech

8. M&A, COLLABORATIONS & FUNDING ACTIVITIES IN IPSC SECTOR

8.1 Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Sector

Century Therapeutics & Clade Therapeutics

Evotech & Rigenerand

Fujifilm Corporation & Atara Biotherapeutics

Catalent & RheinCell Therapeutics

Axol Biosciences & Censo Biotechnologies

Bayer AG & Bluerock Therapeutics

Pluriomix & Axiogenesis

8.2 Partnership/Collaboration & Licensing Deals in iPSC Sector

Shinobi Therapeutics & Panasonic

SCG Cell Therapy and A*STAR

Charles River Laboratories & Pluristyx, Inc

Pluristyx, Inc. & National Resilience, Inc.

University of Texas & GeneCure

Heartseed, Inc. & Undisclosed Biotech

Bluerock Therapeutics & Bit.bio

Applied Stem Cell, Inc. & CIRM

Resolution Therapeutics & OmniaBio, Inc

REPROCELL, Inc. & CIRM

REPROCELL, Inc. & BioBridge Global

Elevate Bio & CIRM

Evotec & Sernova

Evotec & Almiral

Quell Therapeutics & Cellistic

MDimmune & YiPSCELL

Edigene & Neukio Biotherapeutics

Matricelf & Ramot

Evotec & Boehringer Ingelheim

Pluristyx, Pancella & Implant Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics & Bristol Myers Squibb

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics & Pheno Vista Biosciences

Metrion Biosciences & Bioqube Ventures

Cytovia Therapeutics & Cellectis

Exacis Biotherapeutics & CCRM

Cynata Therapeutics & Fujifilm Corporation

Bone Therapeutics & Implant Therapeutics

REPROCELL & TEXCELL

Jacobio & Herbecell

NeuCyte & KIF1A.ORG

Kite & Shoreline Biosciences

Neuropath Therapeutics & Hopstem Biotechnology

Allele Biotech & Cellatoz

Bluerock Therapeutics, Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics & Opsis Therapeutics

Newcells & Takeda

Biocentriq & Kytopen

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics & Sana Biotechnology

Evotec & Medical Center Hamburg-Eppdorf (UKE)

NeuCyte & Seaver Autism Center for Research and Treatment

Cytovia Therapeutics & National Cancer Institute

Mogrify & MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology

8.3 Venture Capital Funding in iPSC Sector

Asgard Therapeutics

Kenai Therapeutics

Pluristyx

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics

Mogrify Ltd

Heartseed, Inc.

Elevate Bio

Aspen Neurosciences

Axol Biosciences

Thyas, Co. Ltd

Synthego

Cellino Biotech, Inc

Curi Bio

Ncardia

Evotec SE

bit.bio

Clade Therapeutics

Shoreline Biosciences

Kytopen

Cytovia Therapeutics & CytoLynx

TreeFrog Therapeutics

HebeCell Corporation

Neukio Biotherapeutics

Stemson Therapeutics

Vita Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics

Heartseed

Mogrify

Metrion Biosciences

Elevate Bio

Vita Therapeutics

9. GENERATION OF INDUCED PLURIPOTENT STEM CELLS (IPSCS)

9.1 OSKM Cocktail

9.2 Pluripotency-Associated Transcription Factors and their Functions

9.2.1 Different Combinations of Factors for Different Cell Sources

9.3 Delivery of Reprogramming Factors

9.4 Genome Editing Technologies in iPSC Generation

9.5 Available iPSC Lines and their applications

10. HUMAN IPSC BANKING

10.1 Major Biobanks Storing iPSCs & iPSC Lines

10.1.1 RIKEN

10.1.2 WiCell

10.1.3 Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, Inc.

10.1.4 Sampled

10.1.5 Coriell Institute for Medical Research

10.1.6 European Bank for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (EBiSC)

10.2 Cell Sources for iPSC Banks

10.3 Reprogramming Methods in iPSC Banks

10.4 Ownership and Investments made in iPSC Banks

11. BIOMEDICAL APPLICATIONS OF IPSCs

11.1 iPSCs in Basic Research

11.2 Applications of iPSCs in Drug Discovery

11.3 Applications of iPSCs in Toxicology Studies

11.4 Applications of iPSCs in Disease Modeling

11.5 Applications of iPSCs in Cell-Based Therapies

11.6 Other Novel Applications of iPSCs

12. MARKET ANALYSIS

12.1 Global Market for iPSCs by Geography

12.2 Global Market for iPSCs by Technology

12.3 Global Market for iPSCs by Biomedical Application

12.4 Global Market for iPSCs by Derived Cell Type

12.5 Market Drivers

12.6 Market Restraints

13. COMPANY PROFILES

AcceGen

Acellta, Ltd

AddGene, Inc.

Allele Biotechnology, Inc.

ALSTEM, Inc.

Altos Labs

AMS Biotechnology, Ltd. (AMSBIO)

Applied StemCell (ASC)

Asgard Therapeutics

Aspen Neurosciences, Inc.

Astellas Pharma, Inc

Axol Biosciences, Ltd

BioCentriq

Bit.bio

BlueRock Therapeutics LP

BrainXell

Cartherics Pty, Ltd.

Catalent Biologics

Cellistic

CellOrigin Biotech (Hangzhou), Co., Ltd

Celogics, Inc.

Cellular Engineering Technologies (CET)

Cellusion, Inc.

Century Therapeutics, Inc

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Creative Bioarray

Curi Bio

Cynata Therapeutics, Ltd

Cytovia Therapeutics

DefiniGEN

Editas Medicine

Editco Bio., Inc.

ElevateBio

Elixirgen Scientific, Inc

Eterna Therapeutics

Evotec

Eyestem

Fate Therapeutics

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.

Gameto

Greenstone Biosciences

Heartseed, Inc

HebeCell

Helios K.K.

Hera BioLabs

Hopstem Biotechnology

Implant Therapeutics, Inc.

IN8bio

I Peace, Inc.

IPS HEART

iPS Portal, Inc.

iPSirius

iXCells Biotechnologies

Kenai Therapeutics

Khloris Biosciences

Kytopen

Laverock Therapeutics

Lindville Bio

Lonza Group

Matricelf

Megakaryon Corporation

Metrion Biosciences

Mogrify

Ncardia Services

NeuCyte

Neukio Biotherapeutics

Newcells Biotech

NEXEL, Co., Ltd

Notch Therapeutics

Orizuru Therapeutics, Inc.

Phenocell SAS

Pluristyx

ReNeuron

Repairon GmbH

REPROCELL USA, Inc

Res Nova Bio, Inc.

Sartorius CellGenix

Shinobi Therapeutics

Shoreline Biosciences

StemSight

Stemson Therapeutics

Stemina Biomarker Discovery

Tempo Bioscience, Inc

Uncommon (Higher Steaks)

Universal Cells

VCCT, Inc.

ViaCyte, Inc

Vita Therapeutics

XCell Science

Yashraj Biotechnology, Ltd.

