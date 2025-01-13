Western Resources Corp. Provides Bi-weekly MCTO Status Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("Western Resources" or the "Company") is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the management cease trade order issued on January 2, 2025 (“MCTO”), by its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

As previously announced on December 17, 2024 (the “Original Announcement”), the Company applied for the MCTO due to a delay in filing its annual information form, audited annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, and certifications for the financial year ended September 30, 2024 (the "Required Filings").

The Company confirms that since the date of the Original Announcement, (a) there have been no material changes to the information contained in the Original Announcement that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor, (b) there have been no failures by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in NP 12-203, (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any other specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Original Announcement, and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12-203 and will continue to issue bi-weekly MCTO status reports until the Company files the Required Filings.

"Wenye Xue"

CEO and Director

For Further Information Contact:

Xiao Xing

E: xiao@westernresources.com.

P: 306-924 9378

