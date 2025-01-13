Analysis of the $12.8 Billion Adaptogens Industry, 2025-2030: By Nature, Source, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adaptogens Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global adaptogens market is estimated to attain US$17.384 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.18% from US$12.880 billion in 2025.





Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Companies are investing a significant sum of capital into the R&D and innovation of the adaptogens product. There is a specific need to build trust and transparency among consumers. Investments and brand building will help manufacturers gain a competitive edge. There is a surge in consumer preferences and awareness of the product that the individual is consuming. Innovation is the key to enhancing and introducing novel products in the market.



The ayurvedic sector will have an imperative role as the usage of adaptogens was well discovered in ancient times. There has been a surge in the usage of adaptogens in the food and beverage industry as more consumers are using the product in their meals or as a supplement in their drinks. There is a need for creative marketing strategies to build trust and awareness among consumers. The companies are regularly enhancing and building more production facilities to accommodate the consumers' demands. Many consumers are drifting away from pharmaceutical and medical products as they do not give them the desired results. Adaptogens are used to cure renal, cardiovascular, and digestive problems. There has been a surge in the awareness of consuming novel and safer medicinal herbs used to maintain endocrine homeostasis. There are considerable advantages of using medicinal herbs related to a better and healthier body.



In the global adaptogens market, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to propel at a significant rate. The region is among the leading producers of herbal and medicinal plants. It has witnessed a considerable surge in Ayurvedic products and the presence of notable players in the region. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are leading producers and consumers of herbal products, including adaptogens. In particular, countries like India and China have introduced significant policies to increase the demand for herbal products. For instance, the government of India introduced the Ministry of Aayush, which aims to boost research and development, along with education in herbal and traditional medicines.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Research Process



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Analyst View



5. GLOBAL ADAPTOGENS MARKET BY NATURE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Organic

5.3. Synthetic



6. GLOBAL ADAPTOGENS MARKET BY SOURCE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Ashwagandha

6.3. Astragalus

6.4. Turmeric

6.5. Cordyceps

6.6. Others



7. GLOBAL ADAPTOGENS MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Food and Beverage

7.3. Cosmetics

7.4. Pharmaceuticals

7.5. Animal Feed

7.6. Others



8. GLOBAL ADAPTOGENS MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Online

8.3. Offline



9. GLOBAL ADAPTOGENS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. By Nature

9.2.2. By Source

9.2.3. By Applications

9.2.4. By Distribution Channel

9.2.5. By Country

9.2.5.1. United States

9.2.5.2. Canada

9.2.5.3. Mexico

9.3. South America

9.3.1. By Nature

9.3.2. By Source

9.3.3. By Applications

9.3.4. By Distribution Channel

9.3.5. By Country

9.3.5.1. Brazil

9.3.5.2. Argentina

9.3.5.3. Others

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. By Nature

9.4.2. By Source

9.4.3. By Applications

9.4.4. By Distribution Channel

9.4.5. By Country

9.4.5.1. Germany

9.4.5.2. France

9.4.5.3. United Kingdom

9.4.5.4. Italy

9.4.5.5. Others

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.5.1. By Nature

9.5.2. By Source

9.5.3. By Applications

9.5.4. By Distribution Channel

9.5.5. By Country

9.5.5.1. UAE

9.5.5.2. Saudi Arabia

9.5.5.3. Others

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.6.1. By Nature

9.6.2. By Source

9.6.3. By Applications

9.6.4. By Distribution Channel

9.6.5. By Country

9.6.5.1. China

9.6.5.2. India

9.6.5.3. Japan

9.6.5.4. South Korea

9.6.5.5. Indonesia

9.6.5.6. Thailand

9.6.5.7. Taiwan

9.6.5.8. Others



10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Competitive Dashboard



11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. YESHERB (Xian Yuen Sun Biological Technology Co. Ltd.)

11.2. Organic India

11.3. PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

11.4. NutraCap Labs

11.5. REBBL

11.6. The Wellness Collective

11.7. Organic Traditions

11.8. Dabur India Limited (India)

11.9. NB Healthcare

11.10. Navitas Organics

11.11. Lifelab Manufacturing

11.12. Univar Solutions Inc.

11.13. Sequoya

11.14. Blooming Blends

11.15. KIKI Health

