Relationship Genetic Tests Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of Laboratory Corporation of America, Quest Diagnostics, Cleveland Clinic, Myriad Genetics, Invitae and More

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Relationship Genetic Tests Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The relationship genetic tests market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $3.16 billion in 2023 to $3.87 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. The historical growth can be attributed to several factors, including increased healthcare expenditure, advancements in genetic research, the expansion of educational programs on genetics, a rising prevalence of infertility, and the growth of awareness campaigns.



The relationship genetic tests market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. The historical growth can be attributed to several factors, including increased healthcare expenditure, advancements in genetic research, the expansion of educational programs on genetics, a rising prevalence of infertility, and the growth of awareness campaigns.





The growing adoption of personalized medicine is expected to drive the expansion of the relationship genetic tests market. Personalized medicine tailors treatments and healthcare strategies to individual genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors, aiming for more effective and targeted care.

This trend is supported by advancements in genetic research, increased accessibility to genomic data, and a heightened focus on individualized healthcare solutions. Relationship genetic tests play a key role in personalized medicine by providing insights into genetic relationships and familial predispositions. These tests help customize preventive care, treatment plans, and health monitoring strategies based on individual genetic profiles. For example, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that in 2022, 12 new customized medications were approved, representing about 34% of all new treatments - a notable increase from previous years. This rise in personalized medicine adoption is fueling growth in the relationship genetic tests market.



Companies in the relationship genetic tests market are concentrating on developing innovative solutions to improve the accuracy and reliability of genetic relationship assessments. DNA relationship testing is a key area of focus, used to determine biological relationships between individuals by analyzing their DNA. For instance, in October 2023, AlphaBiolabs, a UK-based health testing service provider, launched an advanced DNA test designed to identify genetic connections, such as parentage or sibling relationships. This test utilizes cutting-edge technology to achieve high accuracy, with a broad range of genetic markers that enhance result precision and minimize false positives or negatives. It is also designed for rapid processing, delivering results faster than many traditional tests, and includes a comprehensive data analysis platform for clear and detailed reports.



In January 2022, Exact Sciences Corp., a US-based molecular diagnostics company, acquired PreventionGenetics LLC for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to strengthen Exact Sciences' genetic testing portfolio by integrating advanced relationship genetic tests and expanding capabilities in hereditary and genetic disease diagnostics. PreventionGenetics LLC, a US-based company, specializes in various tests for determining biological relationships, including paternity, maternity, and sibling relationships.



Major companies operating in the relationship genetic tests market are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Cleveland Clinic, Myriad Genetics Inc., Invitae Corporation, Ancestry.com LLC, 23andMe Inc., Ambry Genetics Corporation, Color Health Inc., MyHeritage Ltd., DNA Diagnostics Center Inc., EasyDNA, IntelliGenetics, 23Mofang Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Mapmygenome India Ltd., AlphaBiolabs Ltd., Living DNA Ltd., Pathway Genomics Corporation, Anglia DNA Services Ltd., African Ancestry Inc., Canadian DNA Services Inc., DNA Family Check.



This report focuses on relationship genetic tests market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Siblings DNA Test; Grandparentage Test; Genetic Reconstruction Test; Other Types

By Sample: Saliva; Urine; Blood

By Application: Direct-To-Consumer; Legal Service Tests

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Relationship Genetic Tests Market Characteristics



3. Relationship Genetic Tests Market Trends and Strategies



4. Relationship Genetic Tests Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Relationship Genetic Tests Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Relationship Genetic Tests Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Relationship Genetic Tests Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Siblings DNA Test

Grandparentage Test

Genetic Reconstruction Test

Other Types

6.2. Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market, Segmentation by Sample, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Saliva

Urine

Blood

6.3. Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Direct-to-Consumer

Legal Service Tests

7. Relationship Genetic Tests Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Relationship Genetic Tests Market Analysis



30. Relationship Genetic Tests Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Relationship Genetic Tests Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Relationship Genetic Tests Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

30.2.2. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

30.2.3. Cleveland Clinic

30.2.4. Myriad Genetics Inc.

30.2.5. Invitae Corporation



31. Relationship Genetic Tests Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. Ancestry.Com LLC

31.2. 23andMe Inc.

31.3. Ambry Genetics Corporation

31.4. Color Health Inc.

31.5. MyHeritage Ltd.

31.6. DNA Diagnostics Center Inc.

31.7. EasyDNA

31.8. IntelliGenetics

31.9. 23Mofang Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

31.10. Mapmygenome India Ltd.

31.11. AlphaBiolabs Ltd.

31.12. Living DNA Ltd.

31.13. Pathway Genomics Corporation

31.14. Anglia DNA Services Ltd.

31.15. African Ancestry Inc.



32. Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market Competitive Benchmarking



33. Global Relationship Genetic Tests Market Competitive Dashboard



34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Relationship Genetic Tests Market



35. Relationship Genetic Tests Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 Relationship Genetic Tests Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Relationship Genetic Tests Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Relationship Genetic Tests Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3nk7p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment