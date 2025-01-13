Silexion Therapeutics to Present SIL-204 Data in KRAS-Driven Pancreatic Cancer at the 2025 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

Cayman Islands, January 13, 2025 -- Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: SLXN) (“Silexion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotech developing RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, today announced that it will be presenting a poster at the 2025 ASCO Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium taking place January 23-25, 2025, in San Francisco, California.

The 2025 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium is a specialized meeting designed to highlight the latest science in GI cancers and other information oncologists of all subspecialties need to know now, in order to provide the highest quality of care to patients.

Silexion’s abstract will be published on the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium website at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 21, 2025. Following the presentation, the poster will be available on Silexion Therapeutics’ website under the “Our Science” section.





Presentation Details

Title: SIL-204 siRNA free and encapsulated in extended release microparticles for the treatment of localized and systemic cancer that harbors a KRAS G12x, Q61H, or G13D mutation

Presenter: Mitchell Shirvan, Ph.D.

Session: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract

Abstract Number: 745

Session Date & Time: January 24, 2025, 11:30 AM-1:00 PM PST





About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLXN) is a pioneering clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company developing innovative RNA interference (RNAi) therapies to treat solid tumors driven by KRAS mutations, the most common oncogenic driver in human cancers. The company's first-generation product, LODER™, has shown promising results in a Phase 2 trial for non-resectable pancreatic cancer. Silexion is also advancing its next-generation siRNA candidate, SIL-204, designed to target a broader range of KRAS mutations and showing significant potential in preclinical studies. The company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic innovation in oncology, with a focus on improving outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. For more information please visit: https://silexion.com





