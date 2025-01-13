Act III Holdings Announces Strategic Investment in Honest Greens Barcelona

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act III Holdings, LLC (“Act III Holdings” or “Act III”), an investment firm with over $1 billion in assets dedicated to partnering with consumer-facing brands, today announced a strategic investment in Honest Greens Barcelona, S.A. (“Honest Greens”). This fast-growing, mission-driven restaurant brand based in Barcelona, Spain, is renowned for its commitment to wholesome, chef-driven, and affordable meals, delivered in a fast-casual setting. Act III’s involvement will provide capital and expertise to help scale Honest Greens as it continues its rapid expansion, supporting its goal to transform the dining landscape across Europe.

Honest Greens, now with 30 locations across major cities in Spain and Portugal, and with plans to expand throughout Europe, has quickly emerged as the leader in a new category in the better-for-you food movement, offering elevated but accessible food produced with sustainably sourced, high-quality ingredients. Honest Greens has become a go-to destination for health-conscious diners seeking delicious meals that align with their values in an experiential atmosphere.

Honest Greens co-founders Christopher Fuchs, Rasmus B, and Ben Bensoussan commented, “At Honest Greens, we’ve always believed in the power of food to bring people together and create positive change. Act III Holdings’ investment is a testament to our vision and the incredible dedication of our team,” they added, "Act III’s partnership marks a significant milestone for Honest Greens as the company looks to expand its footprint and enhance its operations. With Act III’s capital and support, we will amplify our impact, bring Honest Greens to even more countries, and redefine what it means to eat well.”

Ron Shaich, CEO and Managing Partner of Act III Holdings, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, “We are very excited and honored to partner with the Honest Greens team. The brand represents the future of dining: The food is delicious, appeals to the health-focused consumer, and is deeply connected to its communities. The team at Honest Greens has mastered a very complex supply chain and operation, enabled by proprietary technology, to produce chef-quality fare that is powerfully resonating with consumers. We see immense potential in what the team has built and are thrilled to support Honest Greens as the company grows and makes an even greater impact on the food space.”

About Honest Greens

Founded in 2017, Honest Greens is dedicated to making wholesome, nourishing meals accessible to everyone. With a focus on locally and ethically sourced ingredients, the brand has earned acclaim for its innovative dishes, vibrant spaces, and commitment to sustainability. For more information, visit www.honestgreens.com/en.

About Act III Holdings

Act III Holdings, LLC is an evergreen investment vehicle formed by Ron Shaich, founder and former Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Panera Bread and current Chair of Cava, Tatte, Life Alive, and Level99, to build tomorrow’s market-leading restaurant and entertainment companies. Act III invests in emerging restaurants, entertainment and technology brands and helps them build a dominant position in powerful categories within their respective industries. Act III also partners with public companies to provide strategic advice and capital. Shaich and team are known for their long-standing track record of building competitive advantage by successfully fostering innovation and thoughtfully scaling private and public companies to positions of dominance. For more information, visit www.act3holdings.com.

Media Contacts:

Honest Greens

Pr@honestgreens.com

Sara Haley, Act III Holdings

shaley@sloanepr.com

702.481.0836