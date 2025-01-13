Aspirin Industry Eyes $2.1 Billion Valuation by 2030: Tablets Will Continue to Dominate, Maintaining Around 60-65% Market Share

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aspirin Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Aspirin market has been a significant segment within the pharmaceutical industry. As a widely used medication, its applications span across various therapeutic areas such as pain relief, anti-inflammatory processes, and fever reduction. With an analysis from 2019 to 2023, this review delves into market dynamics, key players, competitive landscape, trends, and forecasts up to 2030.



The global market for aspirin has witnessed steady growth, influenced by rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and increasing consumer awareness regarding self-medication.



Market Size



As of 2023, the global aspirin market was valued at $1.5 billion and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rising health consciousness and demand for over-the-counter medications.



Market Share & Trends Analysis

By Product Type



The aspirin market can be segmented into two primary product types:

Tablet: Accounting for nearly 65% of the market share in 2023.

Capsule: Representing the remaining 35%.

The tablet segment is expected to maintain its dominance, mainly due to its ease of use and cost-effectiveness. The capsule segment, although smaller, is gaining traction due to its perceived advantages like improved absorption rates.



By Key Players



The competitive landscape of the aspirin market consists of several key players:

Bayer AG

Pendopharm

Atabay Pharmaceuticals

Darnitsa

Boehringer Ingelheim

Apotex Inc.

Xinhua Pharmaceutical

Chifeng Wanze Pharmaceutical Co.

Lisheng Pharmaceutical

Shuguang Pharmaceutical

These companies engage in continuous R&D to enhance product formulations and cater to changing consumer preferences.



By Process



Aspirin is manufactured primarily through two processes:

Chemical Synthesis: Dominating the market due to its high efficiency.

Biotechnology: Emerging as a sustainable method, although less prevalent in large-scale production.

By Application



The applications of aspirin are categorized as follows:

Pain & Headache: This segment holds the largest share, driven by increasing occurrences of migraine and tension-type headaches.

Fever: Prominent use in pediatric and adult populations.

Inflammation: Growing recognition of aspirin's efficacy in treating conditions like arthritis.

By End Use



The end-use market segments include:

Hospitals: Significant usage for acute medical care.

Retail Pharmacies: Major sales channels for over-the-counter aspirin.

Online Pharmacies: An emerging trend, particularly post-COVID-19.

By Region



The aspirin market is analyzed across key regions:

North America: Leading regional market, valued at approximately $600 million in 2023, driven by high levels of self-medication.

Europe: Valued at around $500 million, with strong regulatory support for OTC medications.

Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region, projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% due to population growth and healthcare improvements.

Latin America: A relatively smaller market portion but showing gradual growth.

Middle East & Africa: Expected to grow due to increasing awareness of chronic disease management.

Market News on Policy and Companies

Recent trends in the aspirin market have seen regulatory bodies emphasizing the importance of OTC products to support self-medication strategies. National healthcare systems are increasingly endorsing aspirin for prevention in cardiovascular diseases.

Bayer continues to lead in innovation with new formulations and combinations to enhance efficacy and safety. Meanwhile, Pendopharm is focused on expanding its reach in Asia-Pacific through strategic partnerships with local manufacturers.

Furthermore, sustainability initiatives are becoming central to many companies, with Atabay and Darnitsa leading in eco-friendly practices and sustainable sourcing of raw materials.

Segment Forecasts 2025-2030



Based on current trends and market insights, the aspirin market is expected to experience robust growth with the following forecasts:

The global market size is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030.

The tablet segment will continue to dominate, maintaining around 60-65% market share.

The Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest growth rates, potentially outpacing CAGR estimates at 7-8% in the coming years.

Conclusion



The aspirin market remains a dynamic and vital component of the pharmaceutical landscape. With increasing health awareness and the growth of self-medication, the sector is poised for sustained growth. Key players are expected to focus on innovative products and sustainable practices to cater to the evolving consumer demands. Investments in R&D and market expansion, particularly in emerging regions, will be crucial in shaping the future of the aspirin market from 2025 to 2030.



