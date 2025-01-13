WSP to Launch 2025-2027 Global Strategic Action Plan and Host Investor Day

MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation"), one of the world's leading and largest professional services firms, will launch its 2025-2027 Global Strategic Action Plan on February 12, 2025.

A hybrid (in-person and virtual) Investor Day will be held on February 13, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to discuss the Corporation's new three-year ambitions. This event will include insights from several key WSP leaders.

WSP 2025 Investor Day

Thursday, February 13, 2025

Start time: 9:00 a.m. ET

To participate in the event, register by accessing www.wsp.com/investors.

There is limited capacity for in-person attendance in Toronto.

For those unable to attend the live event, a replay will be available within 48 hours following the event under the "Investors" section of the website www.wsp.com.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the largest professional services firms in the world, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and our environment. It provides strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients seeking sustainable solutions in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. Its 73,900 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. In 2023, WSP reported $14.4 B (CAD) in revenue. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).

