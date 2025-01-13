Werewolf Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Highlights 2025 Strategic Outlook

– Data from expansion arms in Phase 1/1b clinical trial evaluating WTX-124 as monotherapy expected in first half of 2025 to guide regulatory engagement on potential registrational pathways –

– Data from expansion arms in Phase 1/1b clinical trial evaluating WTX-124 in combination with pembrolizumab anticipated in fourth quarter of 2025 –

– Initiation of Phase 1/2 dose and regimen-finding clinical trial of WTX-330 expected in first quarter of 2025 –

– Cash guidance provides runway through at least the second quarter of 2026 –

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions, today provided a business update and outlined its strategic outlook and expected milestones for 2025.

“2024 was a year of execution for Werewolf in which we reported data from both of our clinical programs, highlighting promising durable anti-tumor activity with unprecedented tolerability for cytokine therapeutics. These data reinforced our INDUKINETM design, establishing that we could reproducibly improve the therapeutic index in an outpatient setting with a potentially best-in-class profile for WTX-124,” said Daniel J. Hicklin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Werewolf. “We continue to advance WTX-124 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in expansion arms and anticipate sharing preliminary monotherapy data in one or more expansion arms in the first half of 2025. We expect these data to guide the next steps of the development program, and pending additional insight from the data, we intend to engage with regulators to discuss potential registrational pathways. We further anticipate sharing data from combination expansion arms in the fourth quarter of 2025.”

Dr. Hicklin added, “In addition, WTX-330, our IL-12 INDUKINE molecule, has the potential to be a first-in-class therapy for immunotherapy-resistant cancers. We plan to initiate a Phase 1/2 dose- and regimen- finding clinical trial of WTX-330 in the first quarter of 2025 which includes expansion arms in specific indications.”

Anticipated Milestones

Werewolf has provided the following program guidance for 2025:

WTX-124: a systemically delivered, conditionally activated IL-2 INDUKINE molecule being developed as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in multiple solid tumor types.

Werewolf continues to evaluate WTX-124 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab through the ongoing Phase 1/1b clinical trial evaluating the INDUKINE molecule in multiple solid tumor types. WTX-124 has shown promising monotherapy activity and an improved tolerability profile versus high dose IL-2 in heavily pretreated patients refractory to all standard-of-care therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors. The Company has selected 18 mg administered intravenously every two weeks (IV Q2W) as the recommended dose for monotherapy expansion arms in metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), as well as combination expansion arms in metastatic melanoma, RCC, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In 2025, the Company plans to:

Report interim data from monotherapy expansion arms evaluating WTX-124 in more homogeneous, less heavily pre-treated patient populations;

Engage with regulators to discuss potential registrational pathways for WTX-124, including strategies for accelerated approval as a monotherapy, pending additional insight into its clinical profile; and

Report interim data from combination expansion arms in the fourth quarter of 2025.



WTX-330: a systemically delivered, conditionally activated IL-12 INDUKINE molecule being developed in advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

At the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 39th annual meeting in November 2024, Werewolf presented an interim update from the Phase 1 clinical trial highlighting the tolerability profile and monotherapy efficacy signals of WTX-330. In 2025, the Company plans to:

Initiate a Phase 1/2 dose- and regimen-finding clinical trial in the first quarter of 2025 to optimize the delivery of WTX-330 to the tumor microenvironment; and

Pending data, open expansion arms in selected tumor types.

Preclinical Portfolio: includes development candidates WTX-712 and WTX-518, our IL-21 and binding protein resistant IL-18 INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for treatment of cancer, and WTX-921, an IL-10 INDUKINE molecule for treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and potentially other inflammatory diseases.

In 2025, Werewolf plans to complete ongoing pre-clinical work to support IND-stage programs and seek strategic partnerships to advance these programs.

Cash Position and Financial Guidance:

Werewolf continues to expect that its cash and cash equivalents will fund operational expenses and capital expenditure requirements through at least the second quarter of 2026.

About Werewolf Therapeutics:

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. The Company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR® platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Werewolf’s INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. The Company’s most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. Werewolf is advancing WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a single agent. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

