genXtraits Inc. and Solis Agrosciences enter collaboration agreement

ALAMEDA ISLAND, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- genXtraits Inc. (genXtraits) and Solis Agrosciences Inc. (Solis) today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Solis will conduct certain R&D services for genXtraits to accelerate the genXtraits’ novel crop variety development programs.

genXtraits is an innovative biotech start-up, which is developing new crop varieties that carry valuable traits such as environmental stress tolerance and improved nutritional composition. The company has a proprietary bioinformatic platform which identifies specific control elements in genomes, which are then modified, using DNA editing or other techniques, to boost cellular levels of regulatory proteins such as transcription factors and enzymes. The approach results in so-called dominant traits, which bring critical advantages in crop breeding, especially in the development of hybrid varieties. genXtraits is developing new varieties with elevated levels of proteins and vitamins, as well as varieties that are protected against changes in climatic conditions, including increases in drought, heat, cold and disease pressure.

With a growing client base from venture-backed startups to large multinational corporations, Solis Agrosciences provides end-to-end services for crop improvement and is managed by industry veterans. Solis provides pipeline transformation and gene editing services in corn, soybean, tomato, and Arabidopsis, as well as custom projects in a variety of row and specialty crops. Its team is deeply experienced in both molecular and phenotypic screening work, enabling generation of high-quality data in greenhouse studies for new traits, biologics, and chemistries. Solis recently acquired assets from Ferris Genomics to add comprehensive genomic sequencing services for its clients.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Solis will carry-out wet-lab development work for genXtraits, such as cell-based studies to confirm the function of DNA elements identified by genXtraits algorithms as well as the development of gene-edited plants that carry advantaged traits. The resulting new crop varieties will then either be commercialized by genXtraits or licensed to seed companies for use in their breeding programs.

Dr. Oliver Ratcliffe, Co-Founder & CEO of genXtraits, said, “genXtraits has a unique platform which allows us to boost the cellular dosage of key regulator proteins and thereby activate a range of important biological processes. Our methodology results in dominant traits. This contrasts what most other companies are doing, since we focus on switching on gene networks, rather than breaking them.

“Being able to access Solis’ state of the art development capabilities is a game changer for a new biotech firm like genXtraits. It will allow us to rapidly accelerate our programs without significant capital expenditure; instead, we can focus our financial resources and expertise into the development of highly valuable new varieties and IP for commercialization.”

Charlie Bolten, Co-Founder & CEO of Solis, said, “Solis’ team has decades of experience in producing and characterizing new crop varieties and we are pleased to add genXtraits to a growing list of clients. genXtraits has a powerful platform for developing traits to provide agronomic benefits and meet consumer demand for healthier foods.”

About genXtraits: genXtraits is a San Francisco Bay Area based crop genomics company founded on an innovative platform which allows for the activation of master regulator genes and the development of a new generation of crop traits, which will both protect crop yield in the face of climate change and provide consumers with more delicious and healthy food choices. genXtraits was established in late 2022 by plant biotechnology industry veterans and is advancing its own product pipeline in key crops as well as working through partnerships to maximize the impact of its platform. For more information, please visit: https://genxtraits.com/

Contact: contact@genxtraits.com

About Solis: Solis Agrosciences is the trusted partner for high-quality AgTech research services. We generate gene-edited and transgenic crops, plant phenotype and efficacy data, end-to-end genomics sequencing services, and individually tailored research solutions for our startup and corporate customers. Solis’ highly trained and industry-experienced scientists operate in the 39 North Ag Biotech district of St. Louis, Missouri. For more information, visit SolisAgrosciences.com.

Contact: info@solisagrosciences.com