CAMP4 to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (“CAMP4”) (Nasdaq: CAMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regRNA-targeting antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to upregulate gene expression to restore healthy protein levels, today announced that Josh Mandel-Brehm, President & CEO, will present a corporate update at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. PST.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed on the investor relations page of CAMP4’s website at www.investors.camp4tx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the CAMP4 website for 30 days following the conference.

About CAMP4 Therapeutics

CAMP4 is developing disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of rare and prevalent genetic diseases where increasing healthy protein levels may offer meaningful therapeutic benefits. Our approach allows for targeted gene upregulation by harnessing a fundamental mechanism of how genes are controlled. To increase gene expression, our therapeutic ASO drug candidates target regRNAs, which act locally on transcription factors and are the master regulators of gene expression. CAMP4’s proprietary RAP Platform™ enables the mapping of regRNAs and generation of therapeutic candidates designed to target the regRNAs associated with genes underlying haploinsufficient and recessive partial loss-of-function disorders, of which there are more than 1,200, in which a modest increase in protein expression may have the potential to be clinically meaningful. Learn more about us at www.CAMP4tx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

