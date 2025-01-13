Brian Cuban to Represent CBIH in DEA Hearings on Marijuana Reclassification

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBIH is proud to announce that Brian Cuban, Esq., a distinguished attorney, best-selling author, mental health advocate, and esteemed member of our Advisory Board, has officially joined the Reclassification Team. Mr. Cuban will play a crucial role in representing CBIH at the upcoming DEA hearings on marijuana rescheduling.

Brian Cuban, the younger brother of entrepreneur Mark Cuban, brings a unique combination of personal recovery experience and professional advocacy to the effort. A graduate of Penn State University and The University of Pittsburgh School of Law, Mr. Cuban has been a vocal champion for individuals battling addiction, mental health challenges, and societal stigma.

Mr. Cuban has established himself as a thought leader in the mental health space, authoring the best-selling book The Addicted Lawyer: Tales of The Bar, Booze, Blow & Redemption and captivating audiences across North America as a keynote speaker. His work has been featured in esteemed publications such as The New York Times, CNN.com, and The Huffington Post. His most recent release, Body Brokers, sheds light on the dark and exploitative practices within the addiction recovery industry, exposing unethical behaviors that prey on vulnerable individuals seeking treatment.

“Mr. Brian Cuban’s addition to our team reinforces our commitment to advancing reclassification,” said Rosangel Andrades, CBIH R&D Director. “I am incredibly proud to be part of a company that spares no effort or resources in taking our projects to the next level. This effort is not just about science, it’s about making a meaningful difference in the quality of life for thousands of patients.”

In addition to his advocacy, Mr. Cuban’s extensive legal background makes him a key asset in CBIH’s reclassification efforts. With over two decades of legal experience, he possesses a profound understanding of regulatory frameworks and the nuanced intersections of public policy, healthcare, and legal reform. His skill in constructing evidence-based, persuasive arguments will fortify CBIH’s case for rescheduling marijuana, helping to dismantle outdated policies that hinder scientific advancement and access to critical treatments.

The reclassification of marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) seeks to address its current designation as a Schedule I substance, a category reserved for drugs with high abuse potential, no accepted medical use, and a lack of safety under medical supervision. This classification contradicts modern scientific and medical understanding. CBIH is committed to presenting robust scientific evidence highlighting marijuana’s proven medical benefits for conditions such as chronic pain, cancer, epilepsy, PTSD, anxiety, and more. The push for reclassification centers on advancing science, modernizing policy, and improving public health to ensure greater access to evidence-based therapies.

