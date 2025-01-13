NV5 Enters Agreement to Acquire Group Delta; Strengthens Southern California Infrastructure Engineering, Testing, and Environmental Services

HOLLYWOOD, Fla, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Group Delta, a provider of infrastructure engineering, testing, and environmental PFAS services. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Group Delta specializes in large scale water, electrical utility, and transportation infrastructure throughout Southern California.

Group Delta’s 100 employees operate out of five consulting and testing laboratories in Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties, delivering geotechnical engineering, materials testing, special inspections, forensics engineering, and environmental PFAS and compliance consulting. The acquisition strengthens NV5’s infrastructure engineering, conformity assessment, and utility fire hardening capabilities in the region.

“The combined capabilities of NV5 and Group Delta provide a strong competitive advantage when pursuing large scale electrical, water, and transportation infrastructure improvement projects, and we look forward to contributing to the success of these infrastructure projects across the region,” said Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5.

“California recently committed to investing $180 billion to improve the state’s infrastructure, including once in a generation energy, water, and transportation improvements. Recent events in Southern California have demonstrated the need to improve the state’s critical infrastructure, and we are pleased to strengthen NV5’s capabilities to support our city, county, state, and utility clients throughout Southern California,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Executive Chairman of NV5.

“All of us at Group Delta are excited about the career opportunities that NV5 presents for our employees and the new services we can now offer to our clients,” said Shah Ghanbari, PE, President of Group Delta.

“We are excited to join NV5 and look forward to expanding our long-standing client relationships with NV5’s complete portfolio of conformity assessment, engineering design, and tech-enabled services,” said Mike Reader, PE, CEO of Group Delta.

About Group Delta

Founded in 1986, Group Delta has provided geotechnical engineering, environmental PFAS consulting, materials testing, special inspections, and construction support services for more than 30 years. Group Delta is staffed by 100 civil and geotechnical engineers, environmental engineers and scientists, geologists, laboratory and field technicians, deputy grading and construction inspectors, and CAD designers. Group Delta maintains offices in the cities of Irvine, Torrance, Anaheim, San Diego, and Ontario as well as accredited laboratories in San Diego and Anaheim. For additional information, please visit www.groupdelta.com.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure support, conformity assessment, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.