Autonomix Medical, Inc. Announces Abstract Highlighting Preliminary Positive Clinical Results Accepted at The Society of Interventional Oncology (SIO) 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced its abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the SIO 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting, being held January 30 – February 3, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV.

Details of the accepted abstract are as follows:

Title: Ablation of the Celiac Ganglia for Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer Pain: An Interim Analysis of the First Five “Lead-In” Patients

Author: Rob Schwartz, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix

SIO is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the field of interventional oncology (IO), aiming to establish it as a key pillar of cancer therapy alongside medical, surgical, and radiation oncology; providing a community for healthcare professionals to connect, share knowledge, advocate for IO advancements, and improve patient access to these minimally invasive cancer treatments through education and research initiatives.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the potential of the technology to treat cancerous tumors and the pain associated with pancreatic cancer. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.”

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

