AmeriVet Securities Promotes Michael Mullowney to Managing Director, Head of Equity Capital Markets

New York, New York, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriVet Securities, Inc (AVI), a service-disabled veteran-owned broker-dealer, announced today that Michael Mullowney has been promoted to Managing Director, Head of Equity Capital Markets (ECM). In this new role, Mr. Mullowney will lead the ECM team, as AVI expands their capital markets platform.

Mr. Mullowney joined the firm in 2017 as the Head of Equity Syndicate and has been instrumental in the expansion and success of the ECM group. Mr. Mullowney has more than 30 years of experience in ECM, fostering relationships with the equity syndicate desks, buy-side clients and equity capital markets issuing clients.

“As a service-disabled veteran, I am proud of the work Mike has done in hiring and training so many deserving veterans who are looking to start their career in financial services,” said Steven Kay, Co-CEO of AVI. “His military veteran hires have gone on to forge meaningful careers in financial services, with many of them currently serving in critical industry roles across investment banking and capital markets. He has been instrumental in helping our military veterans find their own path after leaving active duty.”

“Mike has done a superb job of building out our ECM platform. We have developed close relationships with some of the most prestigious investment banks on the street and have ultimately grown our list of clients that participate in purchasing equity offerings,” said Michael Naidrich, Co-CEO of AVI. “Our list of investor clients has become one of the most respected in the industry, which largely consists of tier two and tier three investors, who understand the value we bring to IPO and secondary offerings.”

Mr. Mullowney’s promotion is part of AVI’s broader and ongoing initiative to expand the firm’s Equity Capital Markets capabilities and related investment banking services.

About AmeriVet Securities, Inc.

AmeriVet Securities, Inc., is a dual-registered Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB) broker-dealer. AVI’s mission is to provide first class capital markets and financial services across multiple lines of business, while producing meaningful opportunities and results within the veteran community. Products include Debt Capital Markets, Equity Capital Markets, Municipal Bonds, Commercial Paper, U.S. Treasuries, Cash Management, ABS, RMBS, Liability Management and Issuer Reverse Inquiry Opportunities.

