Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Sale of Two Luxury Condominium Buildings in Prime Locations in Tokyo

TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or “the Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, today announced that in December 2024, it completed the sale and delivery of two newly built luxury income-producing condominium buildings in prime locations in Tokyo.

A 3-unit property, Excelsior Nishi Azabu 2 Chome, in Minato-ku, Nishi Azabu, is made from reinforced concrete, has one basement floor and three floors above ground. It has a building area of 4,985 square feet and a land area of 2,238 square feet. A high-end residential neighborhood surrounded by traditional stores, Nishi Azabu has convenient access to financial centers and elegant shopping districts.

The Real Building Nishi Waseda, in Shinjuku-ku, Nishi Waseda, is a 5-unit property made with steel frame construction. It has five floors above ground, a building area of 3,220 square feet, and a land area of 726 square feet. Located near several parks, the prestigious Waseda University and two subway stations, Nishi Waseda has a friendly atmosphere amidst the world’s largest city.

Due to a confidentiality agreement in place, both the identity of the seller and the sale price will not be disclosed. There are no capital, personal, or business relationships between the Company and the seller, and there are no special interests between the Company and the seller.

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

For Media and Investor Relations

Daisuke Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

d-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp

+81 3-5784-5127

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the America’s, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

