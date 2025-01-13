BetRivers Welcomes Gambling Icon Phil Hellmuth as Brand Ambassador

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a premier online casino and sports betting operator, is thrilled to announce a new exclusive partnership with Phil Hellmuth, the world-renowned professional poker player and record-holder for the most World Series of Poker (WSOP) tournament wins. Known as one of the most skilled gamblers in the world, Hellmuth will join the BetRivers team as a brand and content partner bringing his unparalleled expertise and charisma to deliver a variety of exciting and exclusive player experiences and entertainment across RSI’s Casino, Sportsbook, and Poker verticals, as well as throughout RSI’s media-owned productions such as the BetRivers Network and our long-running Poker Night in America poker show.

Hellmuth’s legendary career has made him one of the most recognizable figures in the poker world. With an unmatched 17 WSOP bracelets, he has cemented his status as a skilled gambler, captivating gambling audiences with his pride, passion, and larger-than-life persona. Beyond his accolades, Hellmuth’s engaging presence and entertaining personality have inspired countless fans and players worldwide.

This partnership will see Hellmuth integrated across RSI’s platforms and media production properties, delivering a mix of thrilling entertainment and engaging player opportunities.

Highlights of the partnership will include:

In-App Promotions: Exclusive themed casino, sportsbook, and poker events and challenges for players to test their skills and enjoy unique rewards.

Exclusive themed casino, sportsbook, and poker events and challenges for players to test their skills and enjoy unique rewards. Interactive Entertainment: Hellmuth will host Live Casino Dealer events, provide sports betting commentary, and lead interactive sessions for players and fans. He will also participate in unique engaging poker events with VIPs.

Hellmuth will host Live Casino Dealer events, provide sports betting commentary, and lead interactive sessions for players and fans. He will also participate in unique engaging poker events with VIPs. VIP Events and Experiences: Appearances at in-person and online VIP tournaments and events, offering players a chance to compete with, be entertained by, and learn from one of poker’s greatest. In the upcoming weeks, VIPs will have the opportunity go to the Super Bowl in New Orleans with the poker legend.

Appearances at in-person and online VIP tournaments and events, offering players a chance to compete with, be entertained by, and learn from one of poker’s greatest. In the upcoming weeks, VIPs will have the opportunity go to the Super Bowl in New Orleans with the poker legend. Brick-and-Mortar Activations: Hellmuth will headline events at BetRivers land-based casino partners, creating unforgettable moments for attendees. In the coming months, Hellmuth will be participating in various tournaments at our casino partners including Rivers Casino and Little River Casino.

Hellmuth will headline events at BetRivers land-based casino partners, creating unforgettable moments for attendees. In the coming months, Hellmuth will be participating in various tournaments at our casino partners including Rivers Casino and Little River Casino. BetRivers Network Collaborations: Hellmuth will play a prominent role in RSI’s entertainment media property, BetRivers Network , including appearances on flagship poker show production Poker Night in America , exclusive streaming events, and other branded activations. Be on the lookout for upcoming shoots and promotions including Hellmuth’s signed legendary BetRivers hat.

Hellmuth will play a prominent role in RSI’s entertainment media property, , including appearances on flagship poker show production , exclusive streaming events, and other branded activations. Be on the lookout for upcoming shoots and promotions including Hellmuth’s signed legendary BetRivers hat. BetRivers Online Poker: Dedicated tournaments and exclusive branded content designed to captivate online poker enthusiasts and casual players alike. Including, promoting RSI’s recently launched online poker platform developed in collaboration with acclaimed poker professional Phil Galfond.

“Phil Hellmuth is a living legend whose influence extends far beyond the poker table to all gamblers, and we are excited to welcome him to the BetRivers family,” said Richard Schwartz, CEO of Rush Street Interactive. “Phil’s unmatched passion, dynamic personality, and flair for entertainment make him the perfect ambassador as we continue to expand our offerings and elevate player experiences across our platforms. His expanded role in the BetRivers Network, including increased appearances on Poker Night in America, and his contributions to promoting our new online poker platform, will bring unparalleled excitement to our players. Additionally, his involvement with our best-in-class mobile casino and sportsbook promotional games will create unforgettable moments for players and fans alike.”

“Partnering with Rush Street Interactive and BetRivers is an exciting new chapter for me,” said Hellmuth. “Ever since meeting the Rush Street Interactive executive team in 2012, I have been a fan. I have been impressed with RSI’s moxie, will, and determination to build a beautiful product—an online gaming experience that people love to use and play on. Today, I am proud to announce that we will elevate our collaboration to share my experience and love of poker, gambling, and entertainment with BetRivers players and fans, both online and in person. First up, I will attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans with BetRivers VIP players!”

This partnership reinforces RSI’s dedication to delivering premium content, unforgettable events, and dynamic entertainment experiences for its players. By aligning with Hellmuth, RSI continues to solidify its position as a leader in the online casino, sportsbook, and poker industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its arrangement with Hellmuth, what RSI's anticipated offerings and benefits arising from that arrangement will include and its future performance with respect to that arrangement. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the SBC Latin-American Awards 2024 Casino Operator of the Year and 2021 Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

About Phil Hellmuth

Phil Hellmuth is one of the most celebrated poker players in history, holding a record-breaking 17 World Series of Poker bracelets. Known for his competitive spirit, engaging personality, and entertaining presence, Hellmuth is a global ambassador for poker and remains a dominant force in the game.



Contacts

Media:

lisa@lisajohnsoncommunications.com

Investors:

ir@rushstreetinteractive.com