Inquis Medical Completes Enrollment in U.S. Pivotal IDE Trial of the Aventus Thrombectomy System Designed to Treat Patients with Pulmonary Embolism

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inquis Medical, a leading innovator in venous thromboembolic disease treatment, today announced completion of patient enrollment in its AVENTUS Clinical Trial, a pivotal Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of the company’s Aventus Thrombectomy System for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE).

A total of 130 patients with intermediate-risk PE were enrolled in the AVENTUS Clinical Trial, a multicenter, prospective, single-arm trial conducted at more than 20 prominent clinical sites across the United States. This achievement represents a significant milestone in Inquis Medical’s mission to deliver groundbreaking therapies for venous thromboembolic diseases. With full enrollment completed, the company is one step closer to demonstrating the potential of the Aventus Thrombectomy System to revolutionize PE treatment.

“This trial is a key step toward delivering a more streamlined, efficient, and precise thrombectomy solution for treating life-threatening blood clots,” said Dr. Jun Li, Co-Director of the Vascular Center and Pulmonary Embolism Response Team at University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute and the trial’s National Co-Principal Investigator (PI). “The AVENTUS system stands out with its unique combination of streamlined blood return, directional aspiration, and the elimination of multiple dilator or wire exchanges, offering an elegant and efficient solution for removing thrombi in PE patients.”

"The AVENTUS pivotal trial represents a new option for treating pulmonary embolism,” said the trial’s National Co-Principal Investigator, Dr. Saher Sabri, Professor of Radiology at Georgetown University School of Medicine, Chief of Interventional Radiology at MedStar Health, and Division Chief of Interventional Radiology at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. "We are grateful to the 130 patient volunteers in this trial and to our colleagues who helped rapidly enroll participants reflecting the clinical community's strong dedication to advancing care in this field.”

“Completing enrollment in the AVENTUS Pivotal Study marks a significant milestone, highlighting the potential of the AVENTUS system to streamline and enhance treatment while underscoring Inquis Medical’s commitment to driving innovation and elevating standards of care in venous thromboembolic disease management,” said Mojgan Saadat, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Inquis Medical. “We sincerely thank the patients, investigators, and site clinical research staff for their efforts in bringing this trial to fruition.”

About Venous Thromboembolism (VTE)

In the United States, up to 900,000 individuals are affected by venous thromboembolism (VTE) annually, with over 50% of deep vein thrombosis cases progressing to pulmonary embolism (PE)—the third leading cause of cardiovascular death. Current lytic-free aspiration thrombectomy procedures often face limitations, including significant blood loss and procedural inefficiencies. Inquis Medical’s innovations aim to overcome these challenges and redefine the standard of care in the field.

About Inquis Medical

Inquis Medical is a clinical-stage medical device company focused on peripheral vascular innovations. The company is developing next-generation thrombectomy technology that provides physicians with improved control and precision, enhances procedural efficiency, and minimizes blood loss. Founded in 2020, Inquis Medical is led by a seasoned executive team with decades of experience in developing, launching, and supporting novel medical devices that address unmet clinical needs and deliver lasting impact.

