Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Key Milestone in Cancer Drug Innovation in Collaboration with Variational AI

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies, is pleased to announce the successful achievement of a shortlist of AI-generated molecules targeting ATR (Ataxia Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein) with specific designs for central nervous system (CNS) penetration.

This milestone represents the first significant deliverable in Rakovina’s partnership with Variational AI, which leverages their state-of-the-art Enki™ platform to fast-track the discovery of innovative inhibitors for specific DNA damage response (DDR) kinase targets. ATR is an important drug target due its critical involvement in the DNA damage response (DDR). Its inhibition can lead to selective cancer cell death and improved therapeutic outcomes when combined with other treatments.

These new ATR-targeted inhibitors will now advance to chemical synthesis followed by preclinical validation, a critical step in Rakovina’s mission to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Innovative Approach to Drug Discovery

The shortlisted molecules were developed using Variational AI’s proprietary Enki™ foundation model platform to generate novel chemical compounds from the estimated 1060 molecules in chemical space, far greater than any screening library. The platform identifies promising drug candidates while reducing timelines from years to just months. With CNS penetration capabilities, these molecules are poised to address cancers that metastasize to the brain or originate within the CNS, areas with historically limited treatment options.

This achievement is just the beginning of a dynamic journey. Rakovina is broadening its research scope with Variational AI to target additional DDR kinase pathways, with the vision of building a comprehensive pipeline of next-generation small-molecule therapies. By leveraging generative AI, the Company can eliminate traditional barriers, promising a new era of faster, more precise cancer treatment development.

“We are pleased to announce the achievement of this first milestone in our collaboration with Variational AI,” said Jeffrey Bacha, Executive Chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics. “The identification of ATR-targeted drug candidates with CNS penetration exemplifies the transformative potential of AI in cancer therapy. This progress represents a meaningful step forward in our research and demonstrates the growing impact of AI in accelerating drug development and innovation in oncology.”

About the Variational AI Collaboration

Announced in September 2024, Rakovina’s partnership with Variational AI combines Rakovina’s expertise in oncology with Variational AI’s advanced computational modeling capabilities. The companies are focused on generating and optimizing novel small-molecule therapies, significantly reducing discovery timelines while enhancing the precision of drug candidate selection.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ platform. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “is expected,” “expects,” “scheduled,” “intends,” “contemplates,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the medical device industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally, and risks associated with growth and competition.

Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as

required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the company’s most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the company’s profile page at www.sedar.com.