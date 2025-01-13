Global Water Resources Taps Water Industry Veteran, Robert J. Kuta, for EVP of Engineering and Environmental Resources

PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has appointed Robert J. Kuta to the new position of executive vice president of engineering and environmental resources.

The strategic hire supports the company’s ongoing efforts to further enhance its water and wastewater services for customers in Arizona’s booming economy and prepare for growth and regional expansion. The new position provides numerous benefits with the combination of engineering and environmental resources, including helping to ensure Global Water Resources maintains its exceptional compliance record as the company continues to acquire troubled utilities and manage new regulatory standards.





Kuta brings to Global Water Resources more than 35 years of experience in the water industry, from operations, project delivery and strategic planning to developing and delivering innovative business performance models and regulatory strategies. He also has considerable executive experience within the southwest U.S. regulated utility space.

Kuta has led large and diverse water industry organizations in both domestic and international business settings. This has included managing large and complex water and wastewater design-build-operate projects around the world which have involved food processing, mining, oil & gas, energy production and other high-growth industries.

“We welcome Rob’s extensive experience and exceptional record of achievement as we prepare to implement what could be our largest capital improvement program in the years to come,” stated Global Water Resources CEO, Ron Fleming. “We have great confidence in Rob’s ability to use his diverse skill set to enhance our organizational performance.

“In coordination with our exceptional existing team, Rob will develop and execute on infrastructure and environmental programs designed to benefit our growing regional communities while maintaining compliance as our top mandate. We look forward to Rob’s contributions as we apply our unique approach to Total Water Management in solving today’s infrastructure renewal and environmental challenges.”

Kuta previously served as vice president of engineering and chief water quality and environmental affairs compliance officer at California Water Service Company (Cal Water), the country’s third largest investor-owned water utility. At Cal Water, he oversaw capital expenditures of $1.4 billion under a three-year development and infrastructure expansion program.

“I respect Global Water’s approach to the water utility sector and what they have been able to achieve in its relatively short history,” said Kuta. “Global Water has a tremendous opportunity to make an even greater difference in providing reliable water resource management to Arizona communities. This mission has become increasingly vital as the region continues to experience unprecedented growth. I look forward to leading our engineering, construction, and environmental resources departments, including our new industrial division, with a focus on creating successful outcomes for all stakeholders.”

Prior to Cal Water, Kuta served as senior vice president of Operations Management Service - Water, Environment & Nuclear at the engineering firm, CH2M HILL (subsequently acquired by Jacobs). At CH2M, he led 1,400 skilled associates in delivering $250 million in annual service contract work that included site-based operations, maintenance and consulting services for public and private sector clients. He also helped lead infrastructure improvement programs and project management services valued at over $2 billion, including alternative delivery water/wastewater projects and U.S. military utility privatization programs.

Before CH2M HILL, Kuta served in several roles of increasing responsibility at American Water Works, including president of its Arizona American Water Company subsidiary. He also served as regional vice president of Service Delivery at Western Region Company, another subsidiary of American Water, where he managed a rolling 5-year gross capital budget of over $1 billion while maintaining close alignment with the region’s rate recovery plan.

He currently serves on the board for the Design-Build Institute of America’s Western Pacific Region, which provides ‘design-build done right’ education and professional certification opportunities that advance industry best practices.

Kuta previously served as a member of the board of directors of the Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency, which represents the interests of 24 cities and water districts and two private utilities in Alameda, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

He is also an active member of several other industry groups, including American Water Works Association, National Association of Water Companies, National Council for Public-Private Partnerships, Water Environment Federation, Water for People, Living Water, and WateReuse Association.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Central Michigan University and MBA from University of Phoenix. He completed graduate studies in Hydrology/Civil Engineering at Arizona State University and earned an Advanced Certificate for Executives in Management, Innovation, and Technology from MIT.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 32 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with 17.4 billion gallons recycled since 2004.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release include certain forward-looking statements which reflect the company's expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our strategies; expectations about future business plans, prospective performance, growth, and opportunities; future financial performance; technologies; plans and expectations for capital expenditures and regulatory compliance; and other statements that are not historical facts, as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or the negative of these terms, or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in political, economic, business, market, regulatory, and other factors. Factors that may also affect future results are disclosed under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This includes, but is not limited to, our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

