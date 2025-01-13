Root Insurance to Host Current and Future Partners at National Automobile Dealers Association Show in New Orleans

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance Company, is excited to announce its presence at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in New Orleans, Louisiana, from January 23 to January 26, 2025.

As the largest auto insurtech in the country, Root is revolutionizing the car insurance industry by using data-driven insights and mobile technology to offer fair and personalized pricing based primarily on driving behavior. At the NADA Show, Root will engage with automotive leaders, dealers, and partners to showcase its advanced solutions that create seamless and efficient insurance experiences for customers and partners alike.

“We’re excited to connect with the automotive community at this year’s NADA Show,” said Jason Shapiro, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Root. “Our mission to transform car insurance aligns with the needs of many businesses in the automotive space who are seeking innovative, customer-focused solutions that enhance both the buying experience and long-term customer satisfaction.”

Visitors who engage with Root’s Business Development team during the event will have the opportunity to:

Explore Root’s innovative, technology-driven solutions that deliver fair and transparent, behavior-based pricing

Discover how Root’s customizable and scalable offerings empower partners to enhance customer experiences and meet evolving needs

Learn about partnership opportunities to seamlessly integrate Root’s insurance offerings into partners’ platforms



The NADA Show is the premier event for the automotive industry, bringing together thousands of dealers, manufacturers, and industry leaders to explore the latest innovations and trends. Root’s participation underscores its dedication to forging meaningful partnerships and driving innovation in the auto insurance space.

To schedule a meeting with Root at the NADA Show or learn more about the company’s partner offerings, visit joinroot.com/partnerships or contact partnerships@root.com .

About Root, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company and Root Property & Casualty Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has more than 14 million app downloads and has collected nearly 30 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.

For more information about Root, visit root.com . Download the Root app today from the Apple App Store or Google Play. To see where Root is available, explore the state-by-state guide .

