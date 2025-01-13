Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited Announces Subsidiary Lead Benefit (HK) Limited Purchased 500 Bitcoins

Hong Kong, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “Ming Shing”) (NASDAQ: MSW), a Hong Kong-based company mainly engaged in wet trades works whose mission it is to become the leading wet trades works service provider in Hong Kong, announces a significant update in its business development.

Ming Shing is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary, Lead Benefit (HK) Limited (“Lead Benefit”), purchased 500 Bitcoins at an average price of US$94,375 per Bitcoin on January 9, 2025, with a total investment of approximately US$47 million. Lead Benefit was incorporated on December 23, 2024, with Lead Benefit International Limited, as its sole shareholder. Lead Benefit International Limited, a BVI business company, was incorporated on December 9, 2024, with Ming Shing as its sole shareholder. Ming Shing intends to use its idle funds to purchase Bitcoins as short-term investment to capture the potential appreciation of Bitcoin and increase its assets. The Company considers that Bitcoin market is highly liquid and the Bitcoins can be easily disposed to fund the Company’s wet trade works business, if required.

“We are excited of our Bitcoin investment.” Stated Mr. Wenjin Li, director of Ming Shing. “We are confident that this investment will not only drive our growth but also create substantial value for our shareholders. We are also actively exploring options for the Company to grow further.”

About Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. With a mission to become the leading wet trades works services provider in Hong Kong and the United States, the Company strives to provide quality services that comply with its customers’ quality standards, requirements, and specifications. The Company conducts its business through its two wholly-owned Hong Kong operating subsidiaries, MS (HK) Engineering Limited and MS Engineering Co. Limited. MS (HK) Engineering Limited is a registered subcontractor and a registered specialist trade contractor under the Registered Specialist Trade Contractors Scheme of the Construction Industry Council and undertakes both private and public sector projects, while MS Engineering Co., Limited mainly focuses on private sector projects. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.ms100.com.hk .

Forward-Looking Statements

