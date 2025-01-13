New York, NY, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Ministry of Commerce of Madagascar announced its collaboration with Gityer cryptocurrency exchange, which will provide custody and advanced trading services for the Ministry's "Tier 1" digital assets.

The Ministry of Commerce conducted a six-month competitive due diligence process, evaluating a range of solutions, ultimately selecting Gityer due to its ability to securely and scalably provide institutional-grade crypto services, backed by a strong track record. According to the Ministry of Commerce, the Gityer contract will also streamline the custody, management, and disposal processes for cryptocurrency assets, diversifying the types of cryptocurrency assets the government can manage and dispose of.

The Ministry of Commerce has paid Gityer $18.65 million for the custody and processing contracts.

Gityer stood out for its robust security record and capability in institutional-grade cryptocurrency services. Since its inception, Gityer Exchange has focused on providing secure and reliable cryptocurrency operations for investment institutions, becoming the preferred platform for institutional and large crypto asset holders. In addition to cryptocurrency trading, Gityer has primarily offered large fund custody and transfer services to investment institutions. As of June 2024, Gityer Exchange has over 4,000 institutional users, with institutional custody funds exceeding $150 billion. The exchange invests significant funds annually in the research and development of blockchain and quantum encryption technologies, ensuring that its trading platform remains at the forefront of industry security protections.

After decades of development, Gityer has also established partnerships with various top financial institutions. As a platform of significant influence in the cryptocurrency trading field, Gityer Exchange is known for its high security, innovative technology, and user-friendly services. Gityer not only offers a diverse range of cryptocurrency trading options, including spot and derivatives trading, but also introduces advanced blockchain technology to ensure transparency and security in transactions.

In recent years, Gityer Exchange has also made remarkable progress in the personal user market. By August 2024, the number of personal users on Gityer Exchange had reached 4.5 million. With the development of the cryptocurrency market, high-value star coins are nearing their peak, and only a few star tokens can drive further growth in the cryptocurrency market. The Gityer team is well aware of market demands and has opened up more investment-potential new token options through innovative and transformative strategic culture. Gityer Exchange consistently adheres to high standards in selecting quality tokens for users. Gityer Exchange's forward-looking strategy has made it very popular among individual investors, providing users with new investment channels distinct from traditional cryptocurrency investments.

This collaboration between Gityer Exchange and government departments marks another important achievement in Gityer’s development of “digital asset custody and advanced trading services,” highlighting Gityer's influence and reliability in the cryptocurrency field. This will greatly promote Gityer's global development.

Media Contact

Company Name: Gityer

Contact: Anita R. Hudson

Website: https://web.gityer.net



Contact: cs@Gityer.net

