Stepper Motors Industry Research 2024: Global Market to Reach $6.17 Billion by 2029, Fueled by Increased Cost-Effectiveness and Advantages of Stepper Motors Over Servo Motors

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stepper Motors Market: Analysis By Type, By Motion Control, By Application, By Region Size and Trends and Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global stepper motors market was valued at US$4.82 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$6.17 billion by 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 4% during the forecasted period of 2024-2029.

The global stepper motors market is highly fragmented in nature, with numerous manufacturers offering a wide range of products. The major drivers for the stepper motors market include increasing demand for automation across diverse industries, advancements in motor technology, and the expanding applications of stepper motors.

As manufacturing processes become more sophisticated, the adoption of specialized stepper motor systems is likely to increase, which is anticipated to drive revenue growth and establish a strong foundation for the industry's expansion in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, a growing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability is prompting industries to adopt more efficient motor solutions, positioning stepper motors as a preferred choice for precise motion control in diverse applications.

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region led the stepper motors market, propelled increasing industrial automation, a growing demand for precision machinery, and advancements in technology. The region's robust manufacturing sector and rising investments in robotics also contributed significantly to this growth.



During 2024-2029, the US is forecasted to maintain its lead within North America, owing to the country's robust industrial landscape, high levels of investment in technology development, and a culture of continuous improvement in manufacturing practices. Canada is witnessing a surge in demand for stepper motors, fueled by the country's commitment to modernizing its industrial sector and enhancing operational efficiencies.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: The report provides the bifurcation of the global stepper motors market into three types: Hybrid, Permanent Magnet and Variable Reluctance Stepper Motors.

The hybrid stepper motors segment held the highest share of the market. The market is experiencing significant growth and is poised to continue expanding in the coming years due to several key factors. Firstly, these motors are exceptionally reliable and require little maintenance due to their sturdy and simple construction.



Hybrid technology has several advantages, including high torque, high efficiency at low speeds, and a low stepping rate, which is helping the segment grow. The segment is projected to show remarkable growth during the forecast years due to increasing concerns about industrial security and safety, the rise of information technology-enabled stepper motors, and the ongoing adoption of industrial robotics and automation solutions.



By Motion Control: The global stepper motors market has been further analyzed based on motion control: Open Loop and Closed Loop.

The open loop segment held the dominant share in the market attributed to the wide utilization in applications requiring speed and position control, owing to its simplicity and cost-effectiveness compared to closed-loop methods.



This straightforward and reliable control mechanism of stepper motors has established them as a dependable choice in various industrial and automation settings, contributing to their significant market presence and ongoing adoption. Furthermore, the growing trend toward miniaturization in electronic devices enhances the appeal of stepper motors, which can deliver precise control in compact designs. As these factors continue to evolve, the market for stepper motors is expected to expand further.



By Application: The global stepper motors market has been further analyzed based on application: Industrial Equipment, Robotics, Computing, Medical Equipment and Others. The industrial equipment segment held the dominant share in the market, driven by several factors, including the rise in automation across manufacturing processes, which increases the demand for stepper motors due to their precise control and reliability.



Additionally, their cost-effectiveness compared to other motor types makes them a popular choice for industrial applications. Furthermore, the ongoing shift towards smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 is fostering more sophisticated applications for stepper motors, integrating them into IoT systems that enable enhanced monitoring and control for better overall performance, hence, supporting the segment's expansion in coming years.



Competitive Landscape:

The key players follow several strategies to improve their market position, such as new launches, partnerships, innovations, investments, and acquisitions to improve their product offerings and gain a sustainable competitive advantage. For instance, in December 2023, Kollmorgen introduced the P80360 stepper motor, an advanced solution featuring closed-loop operation for real-time position correction.



It supports a peak phase current of up to 3A and operates within an input voltage range of 100-240 VAC single-phase, making the P80360 compatible with all stepper motors. Similarly, in October 2023, Faulhaber launched the AM3248 stepper motor, highlighting its exceptional speed and torque. This new motor surpasses comparable models by a factor of five, achieving an impressive maximum speed of up to 10,000 rpm.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

Stepper MotorsGlobal Market Analysis

Global Stepper Motors Market: An Analysis

Global Stepper Motors Market: An Overview

Global Stepper Motors Market by Value

Global Stepper Motors Market by Type

Global Stepper Motors Market by Motion Control

Global Stepper Motors Market by Application

Global Stepper Motors Market by Region

Global Stepper Motors Market: Type Analysis

Global Stepper Motors Market by Type: An Overview

Global Hybrid Stepper Motors Market by Value

Global Permanent Magnet Stepper Motors Market by Value

Global Variable Reluctance Stepper Motors Market by Value

Global Stepper Motors Market: Motion Control Analysis

Global Stepper Motors Market by Motion Control: An Overview

Global Open Loop Stepper Motors Market by Value

Global Closed Loop Stepper Motors Market by Value

Global Stepper Motors Market: Application Analysis

Global Stepper Motors Market by Application: An Overview

Global Industrial Equipment Stepper Motors Market by Value

Global Robotics Stepper Motors Market by Value

Global Computing Stepper Motors Market by Value

Global Medical Equipment Stepper Motors Market by Value

Global Others Stepper Motors Market by Value

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Automation Across Industries

Growing Demand from Consumer Electronics

Expanding Automotive Sector Usage

Surging Demand for Precision and Accuracy

Rapidly Expanding Global Supply Chain

Challenges

Availability of Alternative Solutions

Limitations in Torque and Speed

Market Trends

Escalating Trend of Smartphone Usage

Rising Integration with Internet Of Things (IoT) & Smart Technologies

Advancements in Technology

Advantages of Stepper Motors Over Servo Motors

Cost-Effectiveness of Stepper Motors

Stepper MotorsCompany Profiles: Business Overview, Operating Segments, Business Strategies

Regal Rexnord Corporation (Kollmorgen)

Ametek Inc.

Nidec Corporation

Shanghai Moons' Electric Co., Ltd.

Minebea Mitsumi Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Bosch Rexroth AG

Oriental Motor Co., Ltd.

Faulhaber Drive Systems

Maxon Motor AG

ASPINA Group (Shinano Kenshi Co. Ltd.)

Nanotec Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Changzhou Fulling Motor Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vsttl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment