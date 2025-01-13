Global Modular UPS Market to Surge to $9.52 Billion by 2030, Driven by Demand for Scalable and Energy-Efficient Power Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular UPS Market by Technology, Phase Type, Voltage, Power Capacity, Form Factor, Battery Type - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The modular UPS market will grow from USD 5.44 billion in 2024 to USD 9.52 billion by 2030 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period. Modular UPS systems are changing power management for IT, telecommunications, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. A modular UPS solution enables providers of critical infrastructures, such as IT firms, servers, storage systems, network devices, and cloud platforms, to ensure continuous business continuity and data security during power outages.



The adoption of modular UPS systems is growing because of operations' scalability, energy efficiency, and reliability. These systems allow businesses to adjust to changing power demand without difficulty while assuring future endurance and performance. Modular designs also enable speedy repairs and substitutions since an uninterrupted power supply would be established with very little disruption to operations.





By battery type, the lithium-ion batteries segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable power sources best known for their high energy density, long life, and fast charging. With their efficiency and compactness, these batteries are used in modern power backup systems. The rise of businesses and their increased dependency on power would now mean unbroken power supplies for mission-critical operations, and medical services would be at the center of such applications. Hence, lithium-ion batteries will undoubtedly meet the reliable backup for that industry's significant needs in terms of downtime disruptions.



For instance, modular UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries will ensure that uptime-critical operations affecting transaction processing, data storage, and customer services in data centers or financial institutions run consistently. These recharge faster and last longer than lead-acid batteries, reducing maintenance and downtime.



A modular UPS design with lithium-ion batteries gives flexibility in increasing or reducing the power capacity of a business without a very expensive investment at the front. Their high energy density makes these lithium-ion batteries applicable in places lacking space as they provide a similar backup more compactly. Their operating efficiency in energy usage minimizes operation costs and stimulates the adoption of this technology, especially in healthcare, telecommunications, and IT. Companies would use modular UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries to ensure a reliable power backup solution, cost-saving in the long run, and the flexibility to augment it to support the expanding infrastructure.



Based on end users, the industrial segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.



Continuous and reliable power supply is one of the key requirements for the industrial sector to run manufacturing processes smoothly, machinery safely, and critical systems optimally. Modular UPS systems are very effective, scalable, and efficient power protection solutions to unpredicted power outages, equipment failures, and power quality issues that can cause a shutdown.



Modular UPS is especially useful to users who require scaling of power protection in manufacturing, automotive, oil and gas, and chemical industries because they require such systems for continuity in production. Modular systems give the flexibility to scale power protection whenever needed without making any unnecessary commitments toward huge heavyweight systems from the beginning. Gradually, as demand rises for those systems, additional capacity is added without shutting down the production.



The modular structure of UPS units also makes maximum operational flexibility and redundancy possible, particularly in industrial surroundings. Modular UPS systems enable different equipment configurations, ranging from production line operation through the use of a control room and beyond automation systems, thus promoting a continuous power supply. Hot-swappable modules and N+X redundancy features minimize downtime and maximize productivity, even during maintenance or upgrades. In other words, with the increasing automation and interconnectivity within the industrial operations, the uninterrupted supply is going to be much more needed to operate critical machinery and IT infrastructure, where modular UPS helps in continuous operation.



The smart manufacturing process and Industry 4.0 have increased the demand for modular UPS systems in various industrial applications. These systems protect data loss or damage to equipment due to power interruptions. A modular approach guarantees that industries will be configured to current primary power requirements but will also accommodate the addition of advanced technologies into more traditional industrial processes, including robotics, sensors, and AI. Modular UPS systems are designed to be energy-efficient yet scalable and cost-efficient. Moreover, these modular systems would contribute to the general growth and innovation of the industrial sector, making them a worthy investment for businesses that intend to maintain their competitiveness and resilience.



Based on the voltage, the medium voltage modular UPS(250-480V) segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Medium voltage modular UPS systems (from 250 to 480 V) are designed for power protection in medium-sized businesses and facilities in the best capacity and flexibility. Applications for these systems are typically related to mid-sized data centers, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and light industry plants. Usually, they are applied for powering operations that require robust, scalable, and energy-efficient power solutions that are reliable in the continuity of critical processes.



The medium voltage modular UPS systems are scalable, allowing businesses to scale their power capacity incrementally by adding modules to address changing needs without changing the entire system, thereby saving costs and being flexible over time. It usually comes with advanced technologies like a high-efficiency rectifier and inverter to improve energy performance and lower operating costs. The modular design has also made it easier to maintain the system with less downtime because units can be serviced and replaced without affecting the overall system.



Medium voltage UPS systems are generally known for their dependability and safeguarding critical infrastructure from power interruptions. Such UPS systems offer uninterruptible services in case of any power failure, sudden changes in voltage, or surges, which guarantees that critical, reliable operations can be run under a high level of disturbance. Such systems can become extremely valuable, for example, in a hospital when there is no downtime in medical lifesaving equipment. Data centers are also affected; a short outage can cause serviceability problems. Medium voltage modular UPS systems are perfect for solid but flexible options for medium-scale operations requiring solid power protection.

The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (demand for power resilience in smart cities, evolving disaster recovery and business continuity requirements, rise in data centers around the world, increasing demand for zero power downtime from various sectors, growing need for scalable and redundant power systems), restraints (high initial capital costs, availability of alternate power backup systems), opportunities (growing electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, development of high-power computing (HPC) and AI Infrastructure, demand for hyperscale data centers, cloud usage, and extensive colocation facilities, need for green power supply), and challenges (automation dependence on battery technology and limited lifespan, limited awareness and competition from conventional power backup systems).

Product Development/Innovation: Comprehensive analysis of emerging technologies, R&D initiatives, and new service and product introductions in the modular UPS industry.

Market Development: In-depth details regarding profitable markets: the paper examines the global modular UPS industry.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive details regarding recent advancements, investments, unexplored regions, new goods and services, and the modular UPS industry.

Competitive Assessment: Thorough analysis of the market shares, expansion plans, and service portfolios of the top competitors in the modular UPS industry, such as Huawei, Schneider Electric, ABB, Vertiv and Legrand.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 373 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surging Demand for Power Resilience in Smart Cities

Evolving Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Requirements

Rapid Expansion of Data Centers

Increasing Demand for Zero Power Downtime

Growing Need for Scalable and Redundant Power Systems

Restraints

High Initial Capital Costs

Availability of Alternate Power Backup Systems

Opportunities

Growing Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Development of High-Power Computing and AI Infrastructure

Increasing Count of Hyperscale Data Centers, Cloud Usage, and Large Colocation Facilities

Rising Demand for Green Power Supply

Challenges

Growing Reliance on Automation and Limited Lifespan of Batteries

Limited Awareness and Increasing Preference for Non-Modular Solutions

Case Study Analysis

UK's Largest Public Sector Organization Installed Vertiv's Smartmod Solution to Enhance Data Center Infrastructure

ABB's Modular Ups Solution Empowered Ficolo's Underground Data Center Expansion

Fuji Electric's Ups Solution Ensured Smooth, Reliable Operations and High-Quality Printing for New Delhi Manufacturer

Converge ICT Solutions Expanded Its Data Center with Huawei Smartli Ups

Czech ICT Leader Upgraded Its Data Center Power with ABB's Conceptpower Dpa 500 Ups

Datavita Partnered with Vertiv to Deploy Lithium-Ion Battery System in Scotland's First Metro Data Center

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Modular UPS Market

Gen AI Applications

Case Study Centiel's Advanced Modular UPS Solution Safeguarded AI and Blockchain Infrastructure in Singapore's Tech Landscape

Vendor Initiative Vertiv



Company Profiles

Major Players

Huawei

Schneider Electric

ABB

Vertiv

Legrand

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

Eaton

Delta Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Other Players

Fuji Electric

Rittal GmbH

Riello UPS

Aeg Power Solutions

Pillar Power Systems

Cyberpower Systems

Socomec Group

Borri Industrial

SMEs/Startups

SCU

Powershield

Salicru

Pom Power

Powertronix

Prostar

Techser

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s13f5n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment