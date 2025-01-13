Positron Corporation Engages Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC to Enhance Investor Relations and Financial Community Outreach

Niagara Falls, NY, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation ("Positron" or the "Company") (OTC: POSC), a leading molecular imaging medical device company offering PET and PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography) imaging systems and clinical services, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (“Skyline”) to oversee its investor relations and corporate communications initiatives within the financial community.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, based in Boston and New York City, is a premier investor relations and corporate communications firm specializing in delivering strategic messaging and investor outreach for public companies. With extensive experience in the financial markets, Skyline helps companies effectively convey their business strategies, market positioning, and competitive advantages to investors, thereby enhancing market visibility and shareholder engagement.

Positron’s President, Adel Abdullah, commented, “Our recent product developments, progress and expanding growth objectives with our PET-CT initiatives prompted us to engage Skyline as our investor relations partner. Skyline's strong reputation and proven communication methodologies make them an ideal fit for Positron as we transition into our commercialization phase in the nuclear imaging device industry. Their expertise will be a valuable resource to ensuring our corporate message resonates with the investing public, especially as we advance toward becoming a SEC-reporting company and pursue listing on a senior stock exchange.”

By aligning with Skyline, Positron is positioned to strengthen its communication strategy, showcasing its innovative solutions and strategic milestones to current and potential investors as the Company expands its presence and executes its objectives in the medical imaging market.

About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron's Attrius® PET and NeuSight PET-CT imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET-CT 4D molecular imaging device in the Affinity PET-CT 4D 64-Slice. Positron’s PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron’s PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET modality by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

Please visit the Company’s website at: www.positron.com



About Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC provides strategic investor relations and corporate communications advisory services to public and late stage pre-IPO private companies globally. Our team has worked with hundreds of U.S. listed public companies from around the globe across diverse industries and various market caps. We have experience with shareholder activism and crisis communications, and also work with late-stage private companies to help prepare them to enter the public marketplace.

Please visit Skyline’s website at: www.skylineccg.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Positron Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

