Siili Solutions Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Niiniharju

 | Source: Siili Solutions Oyj Siili Solutions Oyj

Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 13 January 2025 at 16:15 EET

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Maria Niiniharju

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Siili Solutions Oyj

LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 91967/7/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-01-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000043435

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 5.42 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 5.42 EUR