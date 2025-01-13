Siili Solutions Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Niiniharju

Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions
Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 13 January 2025 at 16:15 EET
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Maria Niiniharju
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Siili Solutions Oyj
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 91967/7/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-01-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000043435
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 5.42 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 5.42 EUR