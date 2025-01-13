Ferroalloys Industry Research Report 2024: Global Market to Grow by Over $20 Billion to 2029 - Growing Need for Alloys with High Performance & Rising Utilization in Aircrafts Driving Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ferroalloys Market: Analysis By Product (Ferrochrome, Ferromanganese, Ferrosilicon, and Ferro Silico Manganese), By Application (Carbon & Low Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Cast Iron, and Other Applications), By Region Size and Trends - Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ferroalloys market value stood at US$50.06 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach US$71.05 billion by 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% over the projected period of 2024-2029.

Global ferroalloys market is associated with production & supply of iron based alloys to various end user industries, including, steelmaking, construction, automotive, etc.



The global ferroalloys market is fragmented, with large number of companies, ranging from established brands to smaller regional players and niche manufacturers catering to the industry demand. The market has high concentration of ferroalloy producers located in India and China, and since the industry is highly capital and energy intensive, the market entry barriers are high for new players entering into the market.

Most of the businesses are investing substantially in R&D activities to expand their product portfolio and increase their global market share. In order to stay competitive, major players in the market are adopting a variety of competitive strategies, such as geographical expansion, and mergers and acquisitions of smaller brands and domestic companies, to accommodate emerging markets and expand their geographical footprint.

The global ferroalloys market has seen steady growth in recent years, driven by several key factors, including increasing industrialization, expanding automotive and construction sectors, and the rising demand for high-performance steel. Ferroalloys are critical in steel production, as they enhance properties such as durability, strength, and corrosion resistance, making steel more versatile for various industrial applications. Rapid urbanization in emerging economies, especially in Asia-Pacific, has spurred demand for infrastructure and construction projects, leading to higher consumption of steel and, subsequently, ferroalloys like ferromanganese, ferrochrome, and ferrosilicon.



Additionally, governments worldwide are investing heavily in infrastructure development to support economic growth, which directly boosts the ferroalloy market as steel remains the foundational material for building and construction. In the forthcoming years, the ferroalloys market is expected to continue growing due to emerging trends in green steel production and eco-friendly manufacturing practices.

Asia Pacific is the largest region of global ferroalloy market owing to region's extensive steel manufacturing industry, rising consumer discretionary money, thriving local building sector, expansion of renewable energy projects, strong production base for steel & cast iron manufacturing, rapidly expanding automotive sector, low labor cost of ferro alloys production, and strong government support for industrial growth & infrastructure development in emerging economies like India, South Korea, and China.



Also, the large production volume of crude steel in China, India, and Japan for use in residential and commercial construction and infrastructure development projects, as well as in the automotive & transportation, energy, and electronics industries, will continue to boost the demand of ferro alloys in the region.

China accounts for the largest share of Asia Pacific ferroalloys market owing to its dominant steel industry, increasing demand for stainless steel, high government-sponsored infrastructure spending, booming consumer electronics and electrical equipment sector, strong push towards renewable energy initiatives, country's robust mining and metallurgy industry, and positively expanding shipbuilding industry.



North America is the fastest growing region of global ferro alloys market owing to its well-established steel industry, growing demand for automotive, increasing investments in construction & infrastructure development projects, region's focus on technological innovation in metallurgy and production processes, presence of robust defense and aerospace industry, increased focus on sustainability & steel recycling initiatives, and presence of well-established end user industries such as, metallurgical, aerospace, construction etc., In addition, the market is significantly shaped by North America's emphasis on infrastructural development and technology innovation.



By Exports: The growth in trade value and quantity of ferro alloy exports in 2023, particularly in China, Brazil, and the US, can be attributed to these regions' pivotal roles in the steelmaking industry and the continuous expansion of sectors requiring high-quality steel. For instance, China, the largest consumer and producer of steel globally, relies heavily on ferro alloys to meet its industrial needs. China's infrastructure projects, construction boom, and manufacturing demand have significantly driven its need for ferro alloys, resulting in an increase in export trade values. Similarly, the US also plays a significant role in the ferro alloys market, with the steel industry being a major consumer of these alloys.



While the US imports a significant portion of its ferro alloys, it also has a growing export market, particularly for niche ferro alloys utilized in advanced steel applications. The rise in US ferro alloy exports can be linked to increasing demand in the defense, automotive, and construction sectors, where advanced steel materials are essential. Moreover, the US maintains a steady production base for specific ferro alloys, further contributing to its role as an exporter.



By Imports: The fluctuations in ferro alloy imports trade value and quantity in 2022, particularly in China, Japan, and the European Union, reflect the evolving economic conditions, industrial demand, and regional priorities. In China, both the trade value and quantity of ferro alloy imports showed a declining trend. This decline can largely be attributed to a slowdown in China's industrial growth due to factors like stringent COVID-19 restrictions and weakened global demand for Chinese exports. Japan, on the other hand, experienced an increase in both the trade value and quantity of ferro alloy imports in 2022.



Japan is one of the world's largest steel producers, with robust demand for specialized steels in industries like automotive manufacturing, shipbuilding, and electronics. The increasing demand for ferro alloys aligns with Japan's push to revive industrial production post-pandemic, especially given its role as a significant exporter of high-quality steel products.



Moreover, The European Union saw a unique trend in 2022, with trade values increasing while import quantities decreased. This was primarily due to inflation and rising energy costs, which drove up the prices of imported goods, including ferro alloys. European steelmakers faced higher production costs, necessitating a focus on sourcing high-quality ferro alloys even as overall consumption remained cautious.

FerroalloysGlobal Market Analysis

Global Ferroalloys Market: An Overview

Global Ferroalloys Market by Value

Global Ferroalloys Market by Product (Ferrochrome, Ferromanganese, Ferrosilicon, and Ferro Silico Manganese)

Global Ferroalloys Market by Application (Carbon & Low Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Cast Iron, and Other Applications)

Global Ferroalloys Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Global Ferroalloys Market: Product Analysis

Global Ferroalloys Market: Product Overview

Global Ferrochrome Ferroalloys Market by Value

Global Ferromanganese Ferroalloys Market by Value

Global Ferrosilicon Ferroalloys Market by Value

Global Ferro Silico Manganese Ferroalloys Market by Value

Global Ferroalloys Market: Application Analysis

Global Ferroalloys Market: Application Overview

Global Carbon & Low Alloy Steel Ferroalloys Market by Value

Global Stainless Steel Ferroalloys Market by Value

Global Alloy Steel Ferroalloys Market by Value

Global Cast Iron Ferroalloys Market by Value

Global Other Applications Ferroalloys Market by Value

Global Ferroalloys Market: Exports Analysis

Global Ferroalloys Market: Exports Overview

Global Ferroalloys Market by Exports Trade Value and Quantity

Global Ferroalloys Market: Imports Analysis

Global Ferroalloys Market: Imports Overview

Global Ferroalloys Market by Imports Trade Value and Quantity

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growing Steel Production

Expansion of Automotive Industry

Rising Utilization of Ferro Alloys in Aircraft Industry

Growing Construction Spending

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy

Increasing Demand for Ferroalloys in the Mining and Railways Sectors

Growing Need for Alloys with High Performance

Supportive Government Policies and Incentives

Challenges

Shortage of Raw Materials

Competition from Substitute Products

Market Trends

Rising Demand of Electric Vehicles

Technological Advancements in Alloy Production

Increasing Focus on Green Steel and Eco-friendly Production Processes

Increasing Recycling and Resource Efficiency

Growing Emphasis on Customized Alloys and Special Ferroalloys

Company Profiles: Business Overview, Operating Segments, Business Strategy

Tata Group (Tata Steel)

Glencore

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

OM Holdings Ltd.

ArcelorMittal

Jindal Stainless Limited

Nava Limited

Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd

Saudi National Committee for Steel Industry (Gulf Ferro Alloys Company)

Belmont Metals Inc.

Malcolm G. Stevens, Inc.

DS Alloyd

Sakura Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd

