South Africa IT Industry 2024: South Africa's Emergence as the Top Performing Business Process Outsourcing Destination in Africa Supports Growth

South Africa has a well-developed, internationally-competitive IT industry. Following a spike in hardware and software demand during the pandemic, the industry has faced four years of disruptions and a poor economy. IT hardware has been hit the hardest. There has been strong growth in cloud computing and software consulting and development.
South Africa's emergence as the top performing business process outsourcing destination in Africa supported growth, as did the development of fintech. The deployment of AI is boosting innovation and growth, and is set to continue to bring significant change to the industry.
South Africa IT Market Opportunities
- Application of AI to IT
- Data centres
- Digital platforms
- Fintech
- Online retail
- Outsourced IT and business processing
South Africa IT Market Challenges
- Affordability
- Cybersecurity
- Internet connectivity is limited to mobile devices
- IT infrastructure needs to develop quicker
- Lack of skills
- Low growth, high interest rates, high inflation, insecure power supply, and political instability
- South Africa's internet speeds are low by international standards
- The migration to cloud services is becoming increasingly complex and expensive.
Key Market Trends
AI is being applied to most IT services, with the expectation of enormous benefits to economies. Cloud computing has led to IT increasingly being sold on a subscription basis, particularly SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS. Cloud computing has reduced capital requirements for digitisation and lowered barriers to IT adoption for smaller companies.
Cloud services investment has developed to include that of onshore data centres. Strong growth, especially for cloud services, data centre investment, IT services and business process outsourcing. There is slow and steady adoption of fintech, digital payment options, digital platforms, and online retail.
Market Outlook
The IT industry is set for growth, driven by cloud computing, the localisation of data centres, fintech, a competitive IT services and business process outsourcing sector, and AI. Industry growth will be driven by software.
The industry includes large companies with international reach, a strong and dynamic startup community, and the expanding presence of core technology providers. Growth may be affected by the lack of critical skills and slow pace of policy and regulatory development.
Report Coverage
This report on the IT industry in South Africa includes comprehensive information on hardware, software, cloud computing, fintech, data management, cybersecurity, distributed ledger technology, autonomous IT systems and AI. There is information on the size and state of the industry, transaction technology, data platforms, online retail, retail technology and public sector IT.
The report includes notable players, corporate actions, regulatory developments and influencing factors such as environmental issues like electricity consumption and e-waste. There are profiles of 84 companies including Microsoft, IBM, Intel, Acer, EOH and AdaptIT.
COMPANY PROFILES
- 4Sight Holdings Ltd
- Accenture (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Acer Africa (Pty) Ltd
- ACI Global (Branch of ACI Global Ltd)
- Active Track (Pty) Ltd
- AdaptIT Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Adcorp Holdings Ltd
- Africa Online Retail (Pty) Ltd
- Afrihost SP (Pty) Ltd
- Altron Ltd
- Alviva Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- AOLC (Pty) Ltd
- Asustek Computers (Pty) Ltd
- AYO Technology Solutions Ltd
- B D Silks CC
- Barone Budge and Dominick (Pty) Ltd
- Bidvest Office (Pty) Ltd
- Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
- Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd
- Capital Appreciation Ltd
- Cash Connect Management Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- CCI Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- CHM Vuwani Computer Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Cocrec8 IT Services (Pty) Ltd
- Cocrec8 Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Daddy's Deals (Pty) Ltd
- Datacentrix (Pty) Ltd
- Datatec Ltd
- Dell Computer (Pty) Ltd
- Dimension Data (Pty) Ltd
- Direct Transact (Pty) Ltd
- Document Warehouse (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Easypay (Pty) Ltd
- Ecentric Payment Systems (Pty) Ltd
- Entelect Software (Pty) Ltd
- EOH Holdings Ltd
- ERS Biometrics (Pty) Ltd
- Esquire System Technology (Pty) Ltd
- Flash Mobile Vending (Pty) Ltd
- Gijima Group Ltd
- Hewlett-Packard South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Hisense SA Sales Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Huawei Technologies Africa (Pty) Ltd
- IBM South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Intel South Africa Corporation
- International Time and Access Technologies CC
- Iron Mountain South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Iron Mountain South Africa Records Management (Pty) Ltd
- IT-Dynamics (Pty) Ltd
- ITEC SA (Pty) Ltd
- Lenovo (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Lesaka Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- LG Electronics S A (Pty) Ltd
- Lightstone (Pty) Ltd
- Mastercard Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Metrofile Holdings Ltd
- Microsoft (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Morvest Group (Pty) Ltd
- Mustek Ltd
- Naspers Ltd
- Nomad Information Systems (Pty) Ltd
- Onedayonly Offers (Pty) Ltd
- Open Text South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Oracle Corporation (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Pay-Day Software Systems (Pty) Ltd
- Paycorp Group (Pty) Ltd
- Payfast (Pty) Ltd
- Pepkor Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Prism Payment Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- Q Link Holdings (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Ricoh South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sage South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Samsung Electronics South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Siemens (Pty) Ltd
- South African Bankers Services Company (Pty) Ltd
- Spark ATM Systems (Pty) Ltd
- State Information Technology Agency SOC Ltd
- Systems Applications Products (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Takealot Online (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Tarsus Distribution (Pty) Ltd
- Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd
- Time and Attendance Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Trustlink (Pty) Ltd
- Verifone Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Wizzit Digital SA (Pty) Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. Government IT Spend
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
