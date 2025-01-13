South Africa IT Industry 2024: South Africa's Emergence as the Top Performing Business Process Outsourcing Destination in Africa Supports Growth

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IT Industry in South Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa has a well-developed, internationally-competitive IT industry. Following a spike in hardware and software demand during the pandemic, the industry has faced four years of disruptions and a poor economy. IT hardware has been hit the hardest. There has been strong growth in cloud computing and software consulting and development.

South Africa's emergence as the top performing business process outsourcing destination in Africa supported growth, as did the development of fintech. The deployment of AI is boosting innovation and growth, and is set to continue to bring significant change to the industry.

South Africa IT Market Opportunities

Application of AI to IT

Data centres

Digital platforms

Fintech

Online retail

Outsourced IT and business processing

South Africa IT Market Challenges

Affordability

Cybersecurity

Internet connectivity is limited to mobile devices

IT infrastructure needs to develop quicker

Lack of skills

Low growth, high interest rates, high inflation, insecure power supply, and political instability

South Africa's internet speeds are low by international standards

The migration to cloud services is becoming increasingly complex and expensive.

Key Market Trends

AI is being applied to most IT services, with the expectation of enormous benefits to economies. Cloud computing has led to IT increasingly being sold on a subscription basis, particularly SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS. Cloud computing has reduced capital requirements for digitisation and lowered barriers to IT adoption for smaller companies.

Cloud services investment has developed to include that of onshore data centres. Strong growth, especially for cloud services, data centre investment, IT services and business process outsourcing. There is slow and steady adoption of fintech, digital payment options, digital platforms, and online retail.

Market Outlook

The IT industry is set for growth, driven by cloud computing, the localisation of data centres, fintech, a competitive IT services and business process outsourcing sector, and AI. Industry growth will be driven by software.

The industry includes large companies with international reach, a strong and dynamic startup community, and the expanding presence of core technology providers. Growth may be affected by the lack of critical skills and slow pace of policy and regulatory development.

Report Coverage

This report on the IT industry in South Africa includes comprehensive information on hardware, software, cloud computing, fintech, data management, cybersecurity, distributed ledger technology, autonomous IT systems and AI. There is information on the size and state of the industry, transaction technology, data platforms, online retail, retail technology and public sector IT.

The report includes notable players, corporate actions, regulatory developments and influencing factors such as environmental issues like electricity consumption and e-waste. There are profiles of 84 companies including Microsoft, IBM, Intel, Acer, EOH and AdaptIT.





COMPANY PROFILES

4Sight Holdings Ltd

Accenture (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Acer Africa (Pty) Ltd

ACI Global (Branch of ACI Global Ltd)

Active Track (Pty) Ltd

AdaptIT Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Adcorp Holdings Ltd

Africa Online Retail (Pty) Ltd

Afrihost SP (Pty) Ltd

Altron Ltd

Alviva Holdings (Pty) Ltd

AOLC (Pty) Ltd

Asustek Computers (Pty) Ltd

AYO Technology Solutions Ltd

B D Silks CC

Barone Budge and Dominick (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Office (Pty) Ltd

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd

Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd

Capital Appreciation Ltd

Cash Connect Management Solutions (Pty) Ltd

CCI Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd

CHM Vuwani Computer Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Cocrec8 IT Services (Pty) Ltd

Cocrec8 Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Daddy's Deals (Pty) Ltd

Datacentrix (Pty) Ltd

Datatec Ltd

Dell Computer (Pty) Ltd

Dimension Data (Pty) Ltd

Direct Transact (Pty) Ltd

Document Warehouse (Pty) Ltd (The)

Easypay (Pty) Ltd

Ecentric Payment Systems (Pty) Ltd

Entelect Software (Pty) Ltd

EOH Holdings Ltd

ERS Biometrics (Pty) Ltd

Esquire System Technology (Pty) Ltd

Flash Mobile Vending (Pty) Ltd

Gijima Group Ltd

Hewlett-Packard South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Hisense SA Sales Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Huawei Technologies Africa (Pty) Ltd

IBM South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Intel South Africa Corporation

International Time and Access Technologies CC

Iron Mountain South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Iron Mountain South Africa Records Management (Pty) Ltd

IT-Dynamics (Pty) Ltd

ITEC SA (Pty) Ltd

Lenovo (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Lesaka Technologies (Pty) Ltd

LG Electronics S A (Pty) Ltd

Lightstone (Pty) Ltd

Mastercard Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Metrofile Holdings Ltd

Microsoft (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Morvest Group (Pty) Ltd

Mustek Ltd

Naspers Ltd

Nomad Information Systems (Pty) Ltd

Onedayonly Offers (Pty) Ltd

Open Text South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Oracle Corporation (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Pay-Day Software Systems (Pty) Ltd

Paycorp Group (Pty) Ltd

Payfast (Pty) Ltd

Pepkor Trading (Pty) Ltd

Prism Payment Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Q Link Holdings (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Ricoh South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sage South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Samsung Electronics South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Siemens (Pty) Ltd

South African Bankers Services Company (Pty) Ltd

Spark ATM Systems (Pty) Ltd

State Information Technology Agency SOC Ltd

Systems Applications Products (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Takealot Online (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Tarsus Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd

Time and Attendance Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Trustlink (Pty) Ltd

Verifone Africa (Pty) Ltd

Wizzit Digital SA (Pty) Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Government IT Spend



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

