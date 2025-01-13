South Africa Motor Vehicle Industry Report 2024: Rise in Cheap Vehicle Imports Set to Disrupt Market Share

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Motor Vehicle Industry in South Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the motor vehicle industry, including the manufacture, distribution, servicing and maintenance of motor vehicles and the manufacture of automotive components.

The report includes comprehensive information on production trends, manufacturing and vehicle sales and prices, key industry performance indicators, new energy vehicles, used vehicles and exports. There is information on dealerships and the vehicle aftermarket, notable players, corporate actions and regulations.

The report includes profiles of 92 companies including notable manufacturers and importers such as Toyota, VW, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Ford and Nissan, parts and accessories companies such as Hudaco and PG Group, dealerships including CFAO, McCarthy, Stellantis, Super Group and We Buy Cars, and fitment centres such as Glasfit and Hi-Q.

Outlook



An increase in vehicle production is expected in 2025, but it may be modest. NEVs are expected to expand gradually, and accelerate in the medium term as battery prices drop, more models enter the market and charging infrastructure expands. Economic conditions are limiting consumer access to vehicle financing and suppressing new vehicle sales.

Consumers are opting for longer payment terms and not replacing cars as often as they did in the past, resulting in pressure on sales. Cheap vehicle imports are expected to have a significant impact on market share. There is expected to be growth in aftermarket services as consumers hold onto vehicles longer. Manufacturers and retailers will require investment in upskilling for NEVs and advanced technologies.



Trends



Consumer demand for smaller, cheaper and more fuel-efficient cars. Continued focus on local production, domestic sales and exports to Africa. Demand reduced by low consumer confidence and economic pressures. Expansion of EV charging infrastructure. Growth of digital sales channels and online platforms. Increasing importance of used vehicle market and growth in sales.

Investment in technology and R&D for technologically-advanced vehicles. Local vehicle manufacturers are transitioning to manufacturing EVs. Price-sensitive consumers affecting new car sales. Shift toward electric and new energy vehicles. Sustainability and environmental concerns driving shift to sustainable practices.



Challenges



Shortages of skilled labour and the need to upskill workforce. Adoption of renewable energy. Consumer preference for affordable and used vehicles. Energy constraints and reliance on alternative energy. Illegal import of grey vehicles and influx of counterfeit parts Increasing input costs. Limited infrastructure and high cost of EVs. Political unrest and strike action. Reduced consumer income. Significant competition from affordable imports from Asia. Stricter emission standards. Supply chain disruptions.



Introduction



Vehicle manufacturing is a major manufacturing sector, with vehicle and automotive component manufacturing accounting for over 20% of manufacturing output in 2023. Record high vehicle exports saw the automotive industry outperform the rest of the manufacturing sector in 2023, but growth slowed from January to August 2024. Weak consumer confidence and economic pressures have reduced demand for new vehicles. Changing consumer preferences are having a significant impact on the market. Manufacturers are facing ongoing supply chain disruptions and supply challenges for key components.



Opportunities



Export to Africa. Adoption of renewable energy. Demand for specialised technology and advanced vehicle services. Digital omni-channels and ecommerce platforms. Digital transformation and growth in data analytics. Expansion of NEV market. Higher demand for aftermarket and service industry. Import of more affordable vehicles. Local production of EVs. Localisation of component manufacture. Production of batteries for EVs or supply of key raw materials. Recycling and circular economy. Supply chain diversification with local suppliers filling gaps. Training and upskilling. Used vehicle market expansion.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D and Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. New Energy Vehicles

6.8. Grey Vehicles and Counterfeit Parts

6.9. Vehicle Prices

6.10. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

Manufactures and Imports Motor Vehicles

Baic Automobile Sa (Pty) Ltd

Bell Equipment Ltd

Bmw (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Busmark 2000 (Pty) Ltd

Daimler Truck Southern Africa Ltd

Faw Vehicle Manufacturers S A (Pty) Ltd

Ford Motor Company Of Southern Africa (Manufacturing) (Pty) Ltd

Isuzu Motors South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Iveco Sa (Pty) Ltd

Man Automotive (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Marcopolo South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Mercedes-Benz South Africa Ltd

Nissan (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Scania South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Tata Motors (Sa) (Pty) Ltd

Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd

Trans Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Ud Trucks Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Volkswagen Of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Volvo Group Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Manufacturers Of Bodies For Motor Vehicles & Trailers And Semi-Trailers

Afrit (Pty) Ltd

Angelo Kater Motor Trimmers (Pty) Ltd

Denel Vehicle Systems (Pty) Ltd

Desert Wolf Consulting (Pty) Ltd

Paramount Trailers (Pty) Ltd

Route Management (Pty) Ltd

Tank Clinic (Pty) Ltd

Welfit Oddy (Pty) Ltd

Manufacturers Of Parts And Accessories For Motor Vehicles

Adient South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Alfred Teves Brake Systems (Pty) Ltd

Atlantis Foundries (Pty) Ltd

Aunde South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Auto Industrial Group (Pty) Ltd

Autocast South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Autox (Pty) Ltd

Benteler South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Borbet Sa (Pty) Ltd

Bosal Afrika (Pty) Ltd

Corning Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Dana Spicer Axle South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies (Cape Town) (Pty) Ltd

Faurecia Interior Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Federal-Mogul Of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Ford Motor Company Of Southern Africa (Manufacturing) (Pty) Ltd

Formex Industries (Pty) Ltd

G U D Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Hesto Harnesses (Pty) Ltd

Hudaco Industries Ltd

Kap Ltd

Lumotech (Pty) Ltd

Ma Automotive Tool And Die (Pty) Ltd

Mahle Behr South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Maxion Wheels South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Metindustrial (Pty) Ltd

Pfk Electronics (Pty) Ltd

Pg Group (Pty) Ltd

Robert Bosch (Pty) Ltd

Schaeffler South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Smiths Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Tenneco Emission Control (Pty) Ltd

Tenneco Ride Control South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Toyota Boshoku South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Unifrax Emission Control South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sale Of Other New Parts And Accessories

Africa Mobility Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Alert Engine Parts (Division Of Motus Group Ltd)

Autozone Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Desamark (Pty) Ltd

Hudaco Industries Ltd

Iveco Sa (Pty) Ltd

Man Automotive (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Skf South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Subaru Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd

Volvo Car South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Worldwide Automotive Group (Enterprises) (Pty) Ltd

Zf Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Domestic Vehicle Sales & Maintenance And Repair Of Motor Vehicles: Dealerships

Babcock Africa Services (Pty) Ltd

Baic Automobile Sa (Pty) Ltd

Bmw (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Car City Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Cars On The Internet (Pty) Ltd

Cfao Mobility (Pty) Ltd

Combined Motor Holdings Ltd

Daimler Truck Southern Africa Ltd

Faw Vehicle Manufacturers S A (Pty) Ltd

Hatfield Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Homefind24 (Pty) Ltd

Honda Motor Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Isuzu Motors South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Iveco Sa (Pty) Ltd

Jaguar Land Rover (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Lazarus Motor Company (Pty) Ltd

Lsm Distributors (Pty) Ltd

Mahindra And Mahindra South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Man Automotive (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Mccarthy (Pty) Ltd

Motus Holdings Ltd

Nissan (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Nmi Durban South Motors (Pty) Ltd

Robert Bosch (Pty) Ltd

Sandown Motor Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Stellantis South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Subaru Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Super Group Ltd

Suzuki Auto South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Ud Trucks Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Voertuie Vir Almal (Pty) Ltd

Volvo Car South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Waterworld (Pty) Ltd

We Buy Cars (Pty) Ltd

Fitment Centres

Auto And Truck Tyres (Pty) Ltd

Bandag Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bridgestone South Africa Commercial (Pty) Ltd

Continental Tyre South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Glasfit South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Hi-Q Automotive (Pty) Ltd

Kwik Fit Brands (Pty) Ltd

Pg Group (Pty) Ltd

Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Supa Quick Retail (Pty) Ltd

Tiauto Investments (Pty) Ltd

Auto Salvage Sector

Acme Salvage (Pty) Ltd

Blue Spec Holdings (Pty) Ltd

City Deep 4 X 4 Commercial Spares (Pty) Ltd

Coastline Auto Rebuilds And Spares Cc

Combined Automotive Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Dynamic Salvage Management Cc

M And D House Motors Cc

Salvage Management And Disposals (Pty) Ltd

