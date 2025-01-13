South Africa Motor Vehicle Industry Report 2024: Rise in Cheap Vehicle Imports Set to Disrupt Market Share

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Motor Vehicle Industry in South Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the motor vehicle industry, including the manufacture, distribution, servicing and maintenance of motor vehicles and the manufacture of automotive components.
The report includes comprehensive information on production trends, manufacturing and vehicle sales and prices, key industry performance indicators, new energy vehicles, used vehicles and exports. There is information on dealerships and the vehicle aftermarket, notable players, corporate actions and regulations.
The report includes profiles of 92 companies including notable manufacturers and importers such as Toyota, VW, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Ford and Nissan, parts and accessories companies such as Hudaco and PG Group, dealerships including CFAO, McCarthy, Stellantis, Super Group and We Buy Cars, and fitment centres such as Glasfit and Hi-Q.
Outlook
An increase in vehicle production is expected in 2025, but it may be modest. NEVs are expected to expand gradually, and accelerate in the medium term as battery prices drop, more models enter the market and charging infrastructure expands. Economic conditions are limiting consumer access to vehicle financing and suppressing new vehicle sales.
Consumers are opting for longer payment terms and not replacing cars as often as they did in the past, resulting in pressure on sales. Cheap vehicle imports are expected to have a significant impact on market share. There is expected to be growth in aftermarket services as consumers hold onto vehicles longer. Manufacturers and retailers will require investment in upskilling for NEVs and advanced technologies.
Trends
Consumer demand for smaller, cheaper and more fuel-efficient cars. Continued focus on local production, domestic sales and exports to Africa. Demand reduced by low consumer confidence and economic pressures. Expansion of EV charging infrastructure. Growth of digital sales channels and online platforms. Increasing importance of used vehicle market and growth in sales.
Investment in technology and R&D for technologically-advanced vehicles. Local vehicle manufacturers are transitioning to manufacturing EVs. Price-sensitive consumers affecting new car sales. Shift toward electric and new energy vehicles. Sustainability and environmental concerns driving shift to sustainable practices.
Challenges
Shortages of skilled labour and the need to upskill workforce. Adoption of renewable energy. Consumer preference for affordable and used vehicles. Energy constraints and reliance on alternative energy. Illegal import of grey vehicles and influx of counterfeit parts Increasing input costs. Limited infrastructure and high cost of EVs. Political unrest and strike action. Reduced consumer income. Significant competition from affordable imports from Asia. Stricter emission standards. Supply chain disruptions.
Introduction
Vehicle manufacturing is a major manufacturing sector, with vehicle and automotive component manufacturing accounting for over 20% of manufacturing output in 2023. Record high vehicle exports saw the automotive industry outperform the rest of the manufacturing sector in 2023, but growth slowed from January to August 2024. Weak consumer confidence and economic pressures have reduced demand for new vehicles. Changing consumer preferences are having a significant impact on the market. Manufacturers are facing ongoing supply chain disruptions and supply challenges for key components.
Opportunities
Export to Africa. Adoption of renewable energy. Demand for specialised technology and advanced vehicle services. Digital omni-channels and ecommerce platforms. Digital transformation and growth in data analytics. Expansion of NEV market. Higher demand for aftermarket and service industry. Import of more affordable vehicles. Local production of EVs. Localisation of component manufacture. Production of batteries for EVs or supply of key raw materials. Recycling and circular economy. Supply chain diversification with local suppliers filling gaps. Training and upskilling. Used vehicle market expansion.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, R&D and Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. New Energy Vehicles
6.8. Grey Vehicles and Counterfeit Parts
6.9. Vehicle Prices
6.10. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
COMPANY PROFILES
Manufactures and Imports Motor Vehicles
- Baic Automobile Sa (Pty) Ltd
- Bell Equipment Ltd
- Bmw (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Busmark 2000 (Pty) Ltd
- Daimler Truck Southern Africa Ltd
- Faw Vehicle Manufacturers S A (Pty) Ltd
- Ford Motor Company Of Southern Africa (Manufacturing) (Pty) Ltd
- Isuzu Motors South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Iveco Sa (Pty) Ltd
- Man Automotive (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Marcopolo South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Mercedes-Benz South Africa Ltd
- Nissan (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Scania South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Tata Motors (Sa) (Pty) Ltd
- Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd
- Trans Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Ud Trucks Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Volkswagen Of South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Volvo Group Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
Manufacturers Of Bodies For Motor Vehicles & Trailers And Semi-Trailers
- Afrit (Pty) Ltd
- Angelo Kater Motor Trimmers (Pty) Ltd
- Denel Vehicle Systems (Pty) Ltd
- Desert Wolf Consulting (Pty) Ltd
- Paramount Trailers (Pty) Ltd
- Route Management (Pty) Ltd
- Tank Clinic (Pty) Ltd
- Welfit Oddy (Pty) Ltd
Manufacturers Of Parts And Accessories For Motor Vehicles
- Adient South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Alfred Teves Brake Systems (Pty) Ltd
- Atlantis Foundries (Pty) Ltd
- Aunde South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Auto Industrial Group (Pty) Ltd
- Autocast South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Autox (Pty) Ltd
- Benteler South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Borbet Sa (Pty) Ltd
- Bosal Afrika (Pty) Ltd
- Corning Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Dana Spicer Axle South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies (Cape Town) (Pty) Ltd
- Faurecia Interior Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Federal-Mogul Of South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Ford Motor Company Of Southern Africa (Manufacturing) (Pty) Ltd
- Formex Industries (Pty) Ltd
- G U D Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Hesto Harnesses (Pty) Ltd
- Hudaco Industries Ltd
- Kap Ltd
- Lumotech (Pty) Ltd
- Ma Automotive Tool And Die (Pty) Ltd
- Mahle Behr South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Maxion Wheels South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Metindustrial (Pty) Ltd
- Pfk Electronics (Pty) Ltd
- Pg Group (Pty) Ltd
- Robert Bosch (Pty) Ltd
- Schaeffler South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Smiths Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Tenneco Emission Control (Pty) Ltd
- Tenneco Ride Control South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Toyota Boshoku South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Unifrax Emission Control South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Sale Of Other New Parts And Accessories
- Africa Mobility Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Alert Engine Parts (Division Of Motus Group Ltd)
- Autozone Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Desamark (Pty) Ltd
- Hudaco Industries Ltd
- Iveco Sa (Pty) Ltd
- Man Automotive (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Skf South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Subaru Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd
- Volvo Car South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Worldwide Automotive Group (Enterprises) (Pty) Ltd
- Zf Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Domestic Vehicle Sales & Maintenance And Repair Of Motor Vehicles: Dealerships
- Babcock Africa Services (Pty) Ltd
- Baic Automobile Sa (Pty) Ltd
- Bmw (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Car City Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Cars On The Internet (Pty) Ltd
- Cfao Mobility (Pty) Ltd
- Combined Motor Holdings Ltd
- Daimler Truck Southern Africa Ltd
- Faw Vehicle Manufacturers S A (Pty) Ltd
- Hatfield Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Homefind24 (Pty) Ltd
- Honda Motor Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Isuzu Motors South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Iveco Sa (Pty) Ltd
- Jaguar Land Rover (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Lazarus Motor Company (Pty) Ltd
- Lsm Distributors (Pty) Ltd
- Mahindra And Mahindra South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Man Automotive (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Mccarthy (Pty) Ltd
- Motus Holdings Ltd
- Nissan (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Nmi Durban South Motors (Pty) Ltd
- Robert Bosch (Pty) Ltd
- Sandown Motor Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Stellantis South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Subaru Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Super Group Ltd
- Suzuki Auto South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Ud Trucks Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Voertuie Vir Almal (Pty) Ltd
- Volvo Car South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Waterworld (Pty) Ltd
- We Buy Cars (Pty) Ltd
Fitment Centres
- Auto And Truck Tyres (Pty) Ltd
- Bandag Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Bridgestone South Africa Commercial (Pty) Ltd
- Continental Tyre South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Glasfit South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Hi-Q Automotive (Pty) Ltd
- Kwik Fit Brands (Pty) Ltd
- Pg Group (Pty) Ltd
- Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Supa Quick Retail (Pty) Ltd
- Tiauto Investments (Pty) Ltd
Auto Salvage Sector
- Acme Salvage (Pty) Ltd
- Blue Spec Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- City Deep 4 X 4 Commercial Spares (Pty) Ltd
- Coastline Auto Rebuilds And Spares Cc
- Combined Automotive Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Dynamic Salvage Management Cc
- M And D House Motors Cc
- Salvage Management And Disposals (Pty) Ltd
