InveniAI Announces Launch of AlphaMeld Corporation and Major Milestone Updates to Reflect Cutting-Edge Innovation in AI-Driven Drug Discovery

GUILFORD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InveniAI LLC, a global leader in the application of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and generative AI tools to revolutionize drug discovery and development, today announced several transformative milestones as part of its continued commitment to revolutionizing the drug development process. To mark this next chapter of innovation, the company has launched a wholly owned subsidiary, AlphaMeld Corporation®, a name that reflects its mission to meld advanced artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and generative AI with domain expertise to identify “alpha signals” of innovation for the development of impactful therapeutic solutions.

The company’s new milestones highlight recent innovation and expansion including:

Small Molecule Design Capabilities

The company now offers advanced capabilities in designing small molecules. This approach enables the company’s platform to rapidly prototype and optimize therapeutic candidates, accelerating program timelines. By leveraging this capability, AlphaMeld Corporation has successfully progressed several candidates from target identification to pre-IND within just 6-9 months.

Biologics Design Capabilities: Antibody and Antibody Drug Conjugate Module

The company now offers biologics design capabilities, including the design of novel antibodies and selection of candidates for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). This module integrates AI-driven design and advanced analytics to enhance both the precision and efficacy of biologics, which are emerging as a cornerstone across many therapeutic areas.

Next-Generation Interactive ChatAlphaMeld

The launch of next-gen ChatAlphaMeld as a dedicated biopharma agent leveraging large language models (LLMs), sets a new benchmark for interactivity and usability in AI platforms for both expert and non-expert users. This tool allows researchers to seamlessly interact with the AlphaMeld technology platform and its comprehensive datasets and algorithms, making hypothesis generation and validation more intuitive than ever before.

Obesity as a Focus Area for Therapeutic Intervention

AlphaMeld Corporation has unveiled a comprehensive AI-powered obesity disease model, identifying novel biological pathways and therapeutic targets to address the unmet needs of the existing landscape. This includes enhancing the quality of weight loss (fat loss versus muscle mass loss), addressing gastrointestinal motility issues, and improving weight loss maintenance to complement the GLP-1 therapies. This model has led to the discovery of novel targets which have now progressed to the drug design stage for developing innovative therapeutic programs.

“With the launch of AlphaMeld Corporation, we are cementing our position at the forefront of AI-driven drug discovery,” said Krishnan Nandabalan, Ph.D., President, Chairman, and CEO of AlphaMeld Corporation. “Our innovative platforms and expanded capabilities are poised to address some of the most complex challenges in medicine today. The launch reflects our growth and our mission to meld cutting-edge AI with the discovery of novel therapeutic agents, both small molecule and large molecule-based, to meet the needs of patients, researchers, and healthcare providers,” he added.

About AlphaMeld Corporation

Headquartered in Guilford, CT, AlphaMeld Corporation (a wholly owned subsidiary of InveniAI LLC) stands as a global frontrunner in the application of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and generative AI tools, catalyzing innovation throughout drug discovery and development. With a mission to identify and expedite transformative therapies for diseases with unmet medical needs, the company utilizes its cutting-edge AlphaMeld platform to extract valuable insights from petabytes of diverse data sets, propelling the creation of groundbreaking drug programs. The company's pioneering approach is underscored by successful collaborations with industry leaders and drug spinouts, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the realm of AI-driven drug discovery. For additional information, please visit www.alphameld.com | LinkedIn: @AlphaMeld Corporation | X: @AlphaMeldCorp.

For more information, contact:

AlphaMeld Corporation

Anita Ganjoo, Ph.D.

Corporate Communications

aganjoo@alphameld.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93ab0092-9b05-49ee-88af-2bcc5e612d7d