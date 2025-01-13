Global Streaming Media Company Plex Appoints Matt DiPietro as CMO

Los Angeles, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its ongoing quest to end the streaming struggle and become the one-stop shop for all things TV and movies, global streaming media company Plex has appointed Matt DiPietro as Chief Marketing Officer. DiPietro will drive Plex’s mission forward to become a global community where people can easily discover, experience, and share the entertainment they love. With more than 25 million monthly active users worldwide, today Plex combines free live TV and ad-supported video on demand (“AVOD”) with easy-to-use discovery tools for streaming services.

As a marketing executive and founder with a data-first mindset for growth in tech and digital media, DiPietro will lead global growth, brand, social, community, and customer success initiatives at Plex. His success in digital media includes being instrumental in launching and scaling Twitch , a live streaming platform where users can watch, interact with, and create their own entertainment. He led marketing for Twitch for seven years, making it a leading social media and video brand centered on building community between streamers and users. Its success eventually led to a $1 billion acquisition by Amazon in 2014.

DiPietro helped pioneer live streaming early on and engaged audiences interested in streaming media as early as 2007. As an early team member at JustinTV, he led marketing and communications for the live streaming platform before launching SocialCam (acquired by Autodesk), a mobile social video app spun from the team at JustinTV. More recently, he ventured into the rise of social video platforms and founded Salut, a creator-based social video platform for fitness pros amid the COVID lockdown. DiPietro raised capital, built a dedicated team, and led product development, serving over 1,500 trainers and 25,000 students.

"Matt's expertise in digital media and social platforms aligns perfectly with the innovative discovery and community features we're expanding in 2025, making him the ideal person to drive Plex's global marketing efforts," said Keith Valory, CEO of Plex. "This year, we're focusing on making Plex the ultimate community-driven destination for streaming movies and shows—whether users are watching, rating, discussing, or recommending content to friends and family."

In 2024, Plex significantly expanded its ad-supported content, providing consumers with a wide range of free programming while giving advertising partners essential reach and transparency. As a result, Plex has become a global leader in free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and Live TV services and now offers 1,300 free FAST channels across the U.S. and major international markets such as Canada, the U.K., Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, and Germany.

Alongside this growth, Plex's ad business saw a significant boost in 2024. Advertising partners appreciate Plex’s focus on data-driven decisions, which use machine learning, data analysis, and deep user insights to deliver positive outcomes for users, content partners, and advertisers alike.

