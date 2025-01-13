Data Breach Notification Software Research Report 2024: Expansion of Cloud-Based Security, GDPR Awareness, Emphasis on Real-Time Monitoring and Reporting Fueling Growth - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Breach Notification Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Breach Notification Software is estimated at US$1.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the data breach notification software market is driven by several factors, including the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, stringent regulatory requirements, and heightened consumer awareness regarding data privacy. The rise in cyber threats has made robust breach detection and notification capabilities a critical need for organizations across all industries. Regulatory bodies worldwide are enforcing stricter data protection laws, requiring timely and transparent reporting of breaches, which has led to greater adoption of specialized notification software.

Furthermore, consumers are becoming more vigilant about how their personal information is handled, prompting businesses to prioritize data protection and breach transparency to maintain customer trust. Technological advancements, such as improved AI-driven threat detection and enhanced integration capabilities, are also propelling the market forward by providing more efficient and effective solutions. These factors collectively contribute to the increasing demand and expansion of the data breach notification software market.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Data Breach Notification Software Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Data Breach Notification Software Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Data Breach Notification Software Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AvePoint, Inc., BigID, ComplyCloud ApS, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Data Breach Notification Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Cybersecurity Breaches Drives Market Growth

Rising Regulatory Requirements for Data Protection Propel Market

Technological Advancements in Security Solutions Expand Market Opportunities

Focus on Enhancing Data Privacy Compliance Strengthens Business Case

Growing Awareness About Data Breach Risks Spurs Adoption

Emphasis on Real-Time Monitoring and Reporting Enhances Product Appeal

Expansion of Cloud-Based Security Solutions Sustains Demand

Increasing Investment in Cybersecurity Infrastructure Generates Demand

Advances in Encryption and Data Masking Technologies Propel Market

Rising Use in Financial Services and Healthcare Industries Generates Interest

Growing Awareness About GDPR and Other Compliance Standards Expands Market Scope

Focus on User-Friendly and Scalable Notification Solutions Enhances Market Position

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 34 Featured)

AvePoint, Inc.

BigID

ComplyCloud ApS

DataGrail, Inc.

Eset Spol. Sro

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Exterro, Inc.

Fortra

IBM Corporation

Manageengine

OneTrust, LLC.

Proofpoint, Inc.

RSA Security LLC

SecuritAi

TrustArc Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bmo0wg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment