Operational Intelligence Strategic Business Research 2024-2030 - Focus on Improving Customer Experience and Service Delivery Propels Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operational Intelligence - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Operational Intelligence is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the operational intelligence market is driven by several factors, including the increasing complexity of business operations, the need for real-time decision-making, and the proliferation of data from IoT devices. As businesses expand and their operations become more intricate, there is a growing demand for tools that can provide actionable insights quickly and efficiently. The ability to make real-time decisions is crucial in today's fast-paced business environment, where delays can lead to significant competitive disadvantages. The widespread adoption of IoT devices has also contributed to market growth by generating a vast amount of operational data that can be analyzed for insights.



Furthermore, advancements in AI and machine learning are enhancing the capabilities of OI solutions, making them more effective at predicting trends and detecting anomalies. These technological developments, combined with the increasing recognition of the value of data-driven decision-making, are propelling the growth of the operational intelligence market.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., Axway, Open Text Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Operational Intelligence - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Need for Real-Time Data Analysis Drives Market Growth

Rising Adoption of IoT and Smart Devices Propel Market

Technological Advancements in Analytics Tools Expand Market Opportunities

Growing Use in Predictive Maintenance and Asset Management Spurs Innovation

Emphasis on Operational Efficiency and Cost Reduction Enhances Product Appeal

Expansion of Industry 4.0 and Digital Transformation Sustains Demand

Integration with Machine Learning and AI Technologies Drives Adoption

Increasing Investment in Big Data Infrastructure Generates Demand

Focus on Improving Customer Experience and Service Delivery Propels Market Growth

Advances in Data Visualization and Dashboard Solutions Propel Market

Rising Use in Supply Chain and Logistics Management Generates Interest

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured)

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Axway

Open Text Corporation

OpsVeda, Inc.

Oversight Systems, Inc.

Rolta India Limited

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Software AG

Splunk, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc.

VisionWaves

Vitria Technology, Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d80esn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment