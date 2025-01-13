Operational Intelligence Strategic Business Research 2024-2030 - Focus on Improving Customer Experience and Service Delivery Propels Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operational Intelligence - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Operational Intelligence is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the operational intelligence market is driven by several factors, including the increasing complexity of business operations, the need for real-time decision-making, and the proliferation of data from IoT devices. As businesses expand and their operations become more intricate, there is a growing demand for tools that can provide actionable insights quickly and efficiently. The ability to make real-time decisions is crucial in today's fast-paced business environment, where delays can lead to significant competitive disadvantages. The widespread adoption of IoT devices has also contributed to market growth by generating a vast amount of operational data that can be analyzed for insights.
Furthermore, advancements in AI and machine learning are enhancing the capabilities of OI solutions, making them more effective at predicting trends and detecting anomalies. These technological developments, combined with the increasing recognition of the value of data-driven decision-making, are propelling the growth of the operational intelligence market.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., Axway, Open Text Corporation, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$2.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Operational Intelligence - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Need for Real-Time Data Analysis Drives Market Growth
- Rising Adoption of IoT and Smart Devices Propel Market
- Technological Advancements in Analytics Tools Expand Market Opportunities
- Growing Use in Predictive Maintenance and Asset Management Spurs Innovation
- Emphasis on Operational Efficiency and Cost Reduction Enhances Product Appeal
- Expansion of Industry 4.0 and Digital Transformation Sustains Demand
- Integration with Machine Learning and AI Technologies Drives Adoption
- Increasing Investment in Big Data Infrastructure Generates Demand
- Focus on Improving Customer Experience and Service Delivery Propels Market Growth
- Advances in Data Visualization and Dashboard Solutions Propel Market
- Rising Use in Supply Chain and Logistics Management Generates Interest
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured)
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Axway
- Open Text Corporation
- OpsVeda, Inc.
- Oversight Systems, Inc.
- Rolta India Limited
- SAP SE
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Software AG
- Splunk, Inc.
- Tibco Software, Inc.
- VisionWaves
- Vitria Technology, Inc.
- Wipro Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d80esn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment