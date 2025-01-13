ProMIS Neurosciences Issues Letter to Shareholders

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN) (ProMIS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Neil Warma, issued the following letter to the Company’s shareholders.

Dear ProMIS Shareholders,

In my first year as the Chief Executive Officer of ProMIS, we made great strides advancing our mission-driven innovation focused on developing precision-targeted therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Building on the progress we made in 2024, we have an exciting year ahead as we forge forward with our potentially groundbreaking lead program, PMN310, as a treatment for AD patients.

With over 50 million people affected worldwide and numbers rising, Alzheimer’s represents one of the greatest public health challenges of our time. Despite recent advancements, current therapies offer limited efficacy and come with serious safety concerns, leaving a gap for innovation. By prioritizing selectivity, safety, and efficacy, PMN310 has the potential to offer hope to millions of patients and their families seeking a better future.

2024 was an exciting year for ProMIS as we transitioned from an R&D company into a clinical-stage company with the completion of our first-in-human Phase 1a clinical trial of PMN310. PMN310 represents a potential paradigm shift in the treatment of AD as we are focused exclusively on eliminating the most harmful forms of amyloid-beta (Aβ), resulting in what we believe could halt further disease progression. We were delighted to report positive results from this Phase 1a clinical trial at the international CTAD conference in October, which demonstrated PMN310 was generally well-tolerated and achieved concentrations in the cerebrospinal fluid indicating its potential for target engagement in AD patients.

As toxic oligomers are recognized as key drivers of AD progression, we remain confident that PMN310’s design to selectively bind these oligomers has the potential to differentiate it from other drugs currently on the market or in development and strengthens the case for its continued advancement and positioning as a promising option in the AD treatment landscape.

Importantly, in July 2024 we secured committed financing of up to $122.7 million from leading healthcare specialty funds, to fund the execution of the on-going Phase 1b clinical trial.

With a rejuvenated balance sheet and strong clinical and preclinical data to date, we were excited to launch the PRECISE-AD Phase 1b clinical trial and have successfully screened our first patients in the study. This thoughtfully designed trial aims to enroll approximately 100 AD patients with comprehensive assessments of clinical efficacy, ARIA incidence, and biomarkers. By targeting toxic oligomers while sparing plaque, we believe PMN310 will significantly improve the side effect profile by reducing the risk of ARIA and delivering enhanced outcomes for patients. We are excited by this important milestone and look forward to sharing updates, including interim patient data anticipated in the first half of 2026 and topline results are expected by year-end 2026.

Beyond PMN310, we have an exciting pipeline of candidates some of which could be poised to enter the clinic in the next 12-18 months. These include PMN267, targeting misfolded TDP-43 for ALS and FTD and PMN442, against mis-folded alpha synuclein for the treatment of MSA and Parkinson’s disease. Additionally, we have a vaccine development program with a lead vaccine candidate, PMN400, against multiple synucleinopathies including MSA, Parkinson’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia and PMN311 a potential vaccine against AD.

We have also made great strides strengthening our intellectual property portfolio by adding key U.S. and international patent allowances that further protect the ProMIS monoclonal antibody therapeutic for the treatment of AD.

In addition, we continued to build our scientific body of knowledge in support of robust and growing pipeline targeting neurodegenerative diseases and published multiple articles in support of precision-targeted approaches, including the following:

Tryptophan residues in TDP-43 and SOD1 modulate the cross-seeding and toxicity of SOD1 (Journal of Biological Chemistry)

Relationship between therapeutic activity and preferential targeting of toxic soluble aggregates by amyloid-beta-directed antibodies (bioRxiv)

Amyloidogenic regions in beta-strands II and III modulate the aggregation and toxicity of SOD1 in living cells (Open Biology)

Seeding activity of human superoxide dismutase 1 aggregates in familial and sporadic amyotrophic lateral sclerosis postmortem neural tissues by real-time quaking-induced conversion (Acta Neuropathologica)

We continue to actively drive awareness of PMN310’s potential to reshape Alzheimer’s treatment and have ongoing dialogue seeking support and engagement with leaders in health care to advance this groundbreaking therapy and accelerate its path to patients. Toward that end, we look forward to participating in a number of key investment and medical conferences throughout 2025 where we can showcase the progress we’ve made and the plans we have moving forward to bring our ProMIS-ing therapeutics to patients in need.

Thank you for your continued trust and your ongoing support as shareholders. Your belief in our mission and commitment to making a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by neurodegenerative diseases drive us every day. Together, we are building a company that has the potential to treat multiple dementias and revolutionize the field in order to bring hope to millions of individuals and their families.

Sincerely,







Neil Warma

‎Chief Executive Officer

‎ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.

