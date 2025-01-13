Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Notice of Special General Meeting

Notice of Special General Meeting

Hamilton, Bermuda – Following on from the press release previously issued on 6 December 2024, Avance Gas Holding Ltd confirms that a Special General Meeting will be held on 5 February 2025. A copy of the Notice of Special General Meeting can be found on our website at www.avancegas.com and attached to this press release.

13 January 2025

The Board of Directors

Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment