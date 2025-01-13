Fogo de Chão Unveils Growth Plans for 2025

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, today announced its strategic plans for continued growth in 2025 with site pipeline visibility through 2026. There are currently 15 domestic and international openings planned for 2025 with nine currently under construction. The brand is slated to enter two new US markets, including Ohio and Tennessee, and further its international expansion with its capital-light franchise growth model. This announcement underscores Fogo’s proven portability and potential for long-term domestic and international growth as the brand has earned nearly a decade of market share growth.

Fogo de Chão has continued steady growth opening its 100th global location in 2024 and will have over 10,000 team members by the middle of 2025. In 2024, Fogo opened 10 locations in both new and established markets including Brooklyn, New York; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Richmond, Virginia; Bridgewater, New Jersey; Seattle, Washington; Towson, Maryland and more, and relocated one restaurant in Brazil. Continued expansion allows Fogo to reach new guests with its signature centuries-old Culinary Art of Churrasco that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts carved tableside, as well as its diverse menu of sides and Market Table items that provide optionality no matter one’s dietary needs or preferences. Innovations like All-Day Happy Hour, quarterly wine dinners in partnership with award-winning wineries and more also provide fresh, new occasions for guests to enjoy dining at Fogo.

With 76 locations in the US and over 100 globally, Fogo’s 2025 development pipeline includes openings in the renowned World Trade Center in Manhattan’s Financial District, as well as the Venetian in Las Vegas. Total planned domestic openings are slated in the following markets:

Santa Monica, California

Orland Park, Illinois

Schaumburg, Illinois

The Venetian, Las Vegas

Peabody, Massachusetts

World Trade Center, New York

Columbus, Ohio

Nashville, Tennessee

Katy, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Tukwila, Washington

Restaurant remodels are planned for Las Vegas, Orlando, Boston and Scottdale locations.

“Over the past few years, we have laid a strong foundation to showcase the scalability of our authentic and differentiated brand across all major markets in the U.S. As we move forward, we will continue building our brand across the U.S. while driving capital-light franchise growth internationally,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “As we enter 2025, Fogo is well-positioned for maintaining our year over year 15% growth, fueled by our unwavering commitment to exceptional hospitality and a distinctive culinary experience that welcomes every diet tribe. Our expansion strategy is designed to enhance our brand awareness, drive trial, and build on our growing guest frequency.”

A number of the newly developed and remodeled restaurants in 2025 will feature Fogo’s enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless setting that complements the specific local community while honoring Fogo’s Southern Brazilian heritage. Guests in these locations will have a 360-degree view of an open churrasco grill and will be able to watch gaucho chefs butcher, hand carve and grill high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. The Market Table will anchor the churrasco grill and feature seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti and more. Engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance. In addition, dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. long bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

Various new locations will also feature enclosed patios, rooftops and lounges designed for every dining occasion including the Full Churrasco Experience. Fogo will also continue to roll out its Next Level Lounge platform in select locations which features an elevated bar experience for guests to relax with craft cocktails, award-winning wines and premium whiskey and bourbons in a warm, relaxed setting – perfect for date night or an after-dinner gathering.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the Culinary Art of Churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com .

