FOX News Media Announces Weekday and Weekend Programming Changes

Will Cain to Take Over 4 PM/ET Weekday Timeslot on FOX News Channel

FOX News Channel’s ‘The Big Weekend Show’ Expands to 6-8 PM/ET

‘The Fox Report’ Expands to Two Hours from 3-5 PM/ET

‘The Big Money Show’ Expands to Two Hours on FOX Business Network, Adds Dagen McDowell

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOX News Media (FNM) will unveil a series of programming changes across FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN), announced FNM CEO Suzanne Scott. Beginning on January 21, FOX & Friends Weekend co-host Will Cain will take over the 4 PM/ET weekday timeslot on FNC with The Will Cain Show. FOX News contributor Charlie Hurt will replace Cain as co-host of FOX & Friends Weekend beginning January 18. The Fox Report and The Big Weekend Show will both expand to two hours on Saturdays & Sundays also starting on January 18. Additionally, FBN’s Dagen McDowell will join The Big Money Show which will expand from 12-2 PM/ET on weekdays beginning on January 27 while she also continues to co-host The Bottom Line (6-7 PM/ET).

In making the announcement, Scott said, “As the media landscape continues to evolve, we are always looking to innovate our programming lineup to meet the needs of our viewers, and we are confident the new lineup will best position FOX News Media for the future. Will Cain brings years of experience to the 4 PM hour as an accomplished broadcaster and a lawyer and we look forward to adding his insights to what will no doubt be another historic news cycle ahead this year.”

Cain added, “It has been an honor to wake up with America these past four years and I am thrilled to apply my background in news, law, entertainment and business to help our viewers better understand the headlines through thought-provoking content and analysis every weekday afternoon.”

Featuring conversations with newsmakers from across politics, business, culture and sports, The Will Cain Show will offer a comprehensive look at the news of the day in a signature podcast style. His last appearance on FOX & Friends Weekend will be on January 18th, following which Hurt will take over the role as co-host, joining Rachel Campos-Duffy on the curvy couch each weekend. In addition to his role as a FOX News contributor, Hurt currently serves as the opinion editor of The Washington Times. He will relinquish that position upon the start of his new role.

Beginning on January 18, The FOX Report anchored by Jon Scott will move to 3PM/ET expanding to two hours until 5PM/ET on Saturdays and Sundays while The Big Weekend Show which also airs on Saturdays and Sundays will expand to two hours from 6-8 PM/ET beginning on the same day. Meanwhile, FOX News Live will continue airing from 10 AM-12 PM/ET on Saturdays featuring a rotating substitute anchor until a permanent replacement is named and the one-hour Journal Editorial Report will move to 2 PM/ET on Saturdays.

On FBN, McDowell will join The Big Money Show which will expand to two hours from 12-2 PM/ET starting on January 27 where she will break down market news alongside co-hosts Taylor Riggs, Jackie DeAngelis and Brian Brenberg.

Since joining the network in August 2020, Cain has served as the co-host of FOX & Friends Weekend, where he interviewed a broad range of guests each weekend, including President Trump, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Barstool founder Dave Portnoy, among numerous other political and cultural newsmakers. The program has consistently dominated among cable news morning shows in both total viewers and the younger 25-54 demo. In addition, he is the host of The Will Cain Show podcast, which merges the worlds of news and sports with a spotlight on listener interaction. Airing Monday through Thursday, the podcast will continue to post new episodes as well as simulcast on FOX News Digital.

Prior to joining FNC, Cain served as an on-air personality at ESPN where he hosted his own daily radio show entitled, The Will Cain Show and appeared as a frequent panelist on the network's morning debate program, First Take. He joined the sports network in 2015 as a contributor where he hosted Fantasy Football Now, an award winning, four-hour fantasy football program and frequently reported investigative pieces for Outside the Lines. Previously, Cain was a political analyst for CNN and was a host on The Blaze, where he helmed several programs including Real News, Cain and Cupp, and The Cain Conversation. Prior to his career in television, Cain financed, bought and sold two media companies, Quince Media, a Hispanic media company, and Cain Communications, a community newspaper group in Texas. In 2007, his work with Quince Media earned him recognition as one of the "40 Most Influential People in the Magazine Industry" by Folio, while his acquisition and expansion of Cain Communications placed him among the Texas Press Association's "20 Under 40." A licensed attorney in Texas, Cain attended law school at the University of Texas and received his undergraduate degree from Pepperdine University.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 22 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

FOX News Media Contacts:

Alexandra Coscia: 212.301.3272 or Alexandra.Coscia@FOX.com

Connor Smith: 212.301.3879 or Connor.Smith@FOX.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0966abe-35a7-4053-8c08-34f8b652e3b5