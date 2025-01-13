Girl Scouts of Northern California Kicks Off 2025 Cookie Season

Northern California customers can visit ilovecookies.org from January 13 through March 16 as a one-stop shop to find and buy cookies online and at booths.

Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies helps local Girl Scouts explore new adventures.

ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Girl Scouts of Northern California kicked off its 2025 cookie season. Consumers in all 19 counties from Gilroy to the Oregon Border can support their local girl entrepreneurs by ordering cookies online at ilovecookies.org . Local shoppers can also locate cookie booths starting February 6 for in-person cookie sales. The 2025 Northern California cookie season will run through March 16, and all cookie flavors are $7 per box (shipping fees additional).

The 2025 cookie lineup is jampacked with the full spread of highly sought-after cookie flavors, including Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties® and more. At the close of the 2025 Cookie Season, the beloved cookie flavor, Toast-yay!®, will be retired to make way for future innovations.

This year, over 16,000 Girl Scouts in Northern California will participate in the cookie entrepreneurship program with the goal of selling 4.3 million packages of cookies.

“We’re thrilled to partner with ABC Bakers this year, bringing beloved fan favorites like Thin Mints® and Trefoils®, along with exciting new additions to our cookie lineup,” said Mary-Jane Strom, Interim CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern California. “This season, cookie prices in our Council increased by $1, bringing them to $7 per box—a necessary adjustment to address rising costs. Despite this change, every purchase continues to directly support our local Girl Scouts as they achieve their goals, develop essential skills, and make a difference in their communities. I’m so proud of our Girl Scouts and can’t wait to see all they accomplish this season!”

When Girl Scouts participate in the Cookie Program, the largest entrepreneurial program in the world, they acquire a host of invaluable entrepreneurial skills, including goal setting, money management, decision making, people skills, and business ethics. Each box of cookies sold allows Girl Scouts to develop an inextinguishable entrepreneurial spirit, gaining courage, confidence, and character as they conquer new feats and embark on new adventures. Girl Scouts obtain transferable life skills as they earn a variety of badges and awards, including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins, and Entrepreneur badges.

This season, Girl Scouts of Northern California calls on community members to support their favorite cookies—and the youth behind each box. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with Girl Scouts of Northern California’s troops to fuel inspiring experiences throughout the year including camp, amazing trips, service projects, and much more.

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year

Starting January 13, consumers can source Girl Scout cookies online via digital cookie stores at ilovecookies.org and have their favorite cookies delivered straight to their home or anywhere in the country, or find the closest Girl Scout booth for in-person cookie sales starting February 6 at select businesses and neighborhoods in Northern California communities until March 16.

About Girl Scouts of Northern California

Girl Scouts of Northern California serves over 46,000 youth and adult volunteers across 19 countries from Gilroy to the Oregon border. Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends.

Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and create change on the issues that matter most to them. To learn more about Girl Scouts of Northern California, visit www.gsnorcal.org .