Class Action Filed Against Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) - January 27, 2025 Deadline to Join – Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Rentokil Initial plc ("Rentokil" or the "Company") (NYSE: RTO) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Rentokil investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between December 1, 2023 and September 10, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Rentokil experienced levels of disruption in the early pilots of the Terminix integration; (2) Rentokil experienced significant, ongoing, self-inflicted execution challenges integrating Terminix; (3) the disruption and execution challenges imperiled Rentokil’s integration plan for Terminix; (4) Rentokil and Terminix were still two separate businesses that were not yet integrated; (5) Rentokil’s failure to integrate Terminix negatively impacted the Company’s business and operations, particularly organic revenue growth in North America; and (6) as a result of the above, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Rentokil during the relevant time frame, you have until January 27, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

