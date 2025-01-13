Claire’s Place Foundation Introduces CF Ambassador & Advisory Program

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire’s Place Foundation, a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), is thrilled to announce the launch of its new CF Ambassador & Advisory Program. This initiative is designed to empower individuals with CF by involving them actively in the foundation’s mission and amplifying their voices within the community.

The program’s debut features two extraordinary individuals joining the Claire’s Place family:

Amelia Fair has been appointed as the Advisory Committee Chairperson. As a dedicated advocate and CF patient herself, Amelia will bring her expertise in strategic planning, community engagement and public service to guide the foundation’s initiatives and strengthen its impact.

Lauren Luteran will serve as a CF Ambassador. As a passionate CF advocate and a 2nd-grade teacher, Lauren will leverage her experiences to represent the foundation and support its mission of creating hope and strength for CF families.

“We are so excited to kick off our CF Ambassador & Advisory Program! This program is a powerful way to elevate the voices of individuals living with CF and ensure they remain at the heart of everything we do,” said Claire’s Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. “Lauren and Amelia bring incredible passion and unique perspectives that will enhance our efforts. We hope to grow this program with more inspiring individuals from the CF community to create an even greater impact.”

“Inspired by my role model Claire Wineland, I am dedicated to raising awareness, fostering change and celebrating life’s beauty amidst challenges,” said Claire’s Place Foundation Advisory Committee Chairperson Amelia Fair. “With my background in outreach, networking and advocacy—and as a CF patient myself—I am eager to contribute my expertise to this impactful organization. I am honored to continue Claire’s legacy and help drive the foundation’s goals forward.”

“As a CF advocate and fighter, I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to represent Claire’s Place,” said Claire’s Place Foundation CF Ambassador Lauren Luteran. “As I work in education, I look forward to using my voice outside the classroom to support the foundation’s mission and make a meaningful impact in the CF community.”

Claire’s Place Foundation is actively seeking additional ambassadors and advisors to join this transformative program. Interested individuals from the CF community are encouraged to email melissa@clairesplacefoundation.org for more information.

About Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire’s Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire’s foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Small Nonprofit of the Year” and “Fundraiser of the Year” for its annual Glow Ride, the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire’s Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire’s legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit www.clairesplacefoundation.org.