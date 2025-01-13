Credit Agricole Sa: Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the reduction of its share capital through the cancellation of treasury shares purchased under a share repurchase program

Montrouge, January 13th 2025

Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the reduction of its share capital through the cancellation of treasury shares purchased under a share repurchase program

On 17 December 2024, the Board of Directors, acting on the authorization of the General Meeting of Shareholders on 22 May 2024, decided to reduce Crédit Agricole S.A.'s share capital by cancelling 15,128,677 treasury shares representing approximately 0.5% of the share capital.

Such capital reduction is effective as from 13 January 2025.

These shares were purchased under a share repurchase program implemented between 1 October 2024 and 6 November 2024 to offset the dilutive effect of the 2024 capital increase reserved for employees, for an aggregate amount of 208,465,605 euros, following a decision by the Board of Directors on 22 May 2024.

Following this cancellation of such shares, Crédit Agricole S.A.'s share capital amounts to 9,077,707,050 euros, comprising 3,025,902,350 shares, including 1,053,639 treasury shares held as at 10 January 2025 under the liquidity agreement managed by Kepler Cheuvreux.

