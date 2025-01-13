Orchid Island Capital To Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) ("Orchid” or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that it will release results for the fourth quarter of 2024 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

Earnings Conference Call Details

An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, January 31, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET. Participants can register and receive dial-in information at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI26747ad72a1641c6a93279bd3ec65aa2.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4rmha7s8 or via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.orchidislandcapital.com. An audio archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days after the call.

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.