Nominations Now Open for the BC Cleantech Awards—Recognize Industry Leaders Driving Innovation and Adoption

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applications are now open for Foresight Canada’s 2025 Cleantech Awards, recognizing ventures and ecosystem leaders across British Columbia (BC), Alberta, and Atlantic Canada that are advancing innovation, economic growth, and positioning the country as a leader in clean technology.

Since 2020, Foresight has celebrated excellence in BC’s cleantech ecosystem through these awards, showcasing companies and organizations that are driving both economic growth and impactful innovation. Notable past winners include:

Moment Energy : Moment Energy has recently been awarded $28.1M CAD by the United States Department of Energy (DOE) to establish a new gigafactory in Taylor, Texas. They were also named to the 2024 Global Cleantech 100 list.

: Moment Energy has recently been awarded $28.1M CAD by the United States Department of Energy (DOE) to establish a new gigafactory in Taylor, Texas. They were also named to the 2024 Global Cleantech 100 list. Arca : Arca received multiple investments in 2024 and became an XPRIZE Carbon Removal Finalist. They were also a 2023 and 2024 Foresight 50 honouree.

: Arca received multiple investments in 2024 and became an XPRIZE Carbon Removal Finalist. They were also a 2023 and 2024 Foresight 50 honouree. Pangaea Ventures : To date, Pangaea Ventures has invested in companies that have collectively reduced 7.5M tonnes of CO 2 , saved 17.7 cubic metres of fresh water, and produced 4.4M tonnes of food. In 2024, they launched their fifth and largest investment fund to date: the Impact Fund.

: To date, Pangaea Ventures has invested in companies that have collectively reduced 7.5M tonnes of CO , saved 17.7 cubic metres of fresh water, and produced 4.4M tonnes of food. In 2024, they launched their fifth and largest investment fund to date: the Impact Fund. BC Centre for Innovation & Clean Energy (CICE) : CICE recently announced a collaboration with BC Hydro and has announced that they are investing $7.7M in 13 climate tech companies advancing market-ready innovations.

BC continues to lead the way in cleantech innovation with over 492 cleantech companies, including seven featured on the 2024 Global Cleantech 100 list and 25 highlighted on the 2024 Foresight 50 list of Canada’s most investable cleantech ventures.

The province excels in key sectors such as:

Electric Vehicle Adoption

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS)

Sustainable Forestry

Renewable Energy Production (with more than 98% of electricity generated from renewable sources)

By fostering a strong connection between cleantech and business growth, BC continues to demonstrate how innovation can drive productivity, create jobs, and strengthen the economy while advancing sustainability.

Nominations are open in the following categories:

Venture of the Year - Startup: An emerging cleantech venture actively growing and already creating impact in their field (suggested TRL 1-6).

An emerging cleantech venture actively growing and already creating impact in their field (suggested TRL 1-6). Venture of the Year - Scaleup: A cleantech venture positioned to take a leadership role on the global innovation stage (suggested TRL 7-9).

A cleantech venture positioned to take a leadership role on the global innovation stage (suggested TRL 7-9). Adopter of the Year: A leading organization, company, or group adopting or championing sustainable practices in their industry.

A leading organization, company, or group adopting or championing sustainable practices in their industry. Cleantech Supporter of the Year: An organization championing the growth and development of cleantech in BC through support of climate-focused entrepreneurs, programs, ecosystem development, thought leadership, and community building.

An organization championing the growth and development of cleantech in BC through support of climate-focused entrepreneurs, programs, ecosystem development, thought leadership, and community building. Funder of the Year: A funder, investor, government program, or VC championing a net zero economy by investing in cleantech ventures.



Foresight is proud to celebrate BC’s cleantech achievements, highlighting the province’s ongoing contributions to economic progress and technological leadership. By recognizing today’s leaders and innovators, Foresight aims to inspire continued collaboration and growth across the cleantech ecosystem.

Nominate a cleantech champion today . Self nominations are welcome and encouraged.

Quotes

“BC’s cleantech sector showcases the transformative power of innovation, driving growth in productivity and sustainability by achieving more with fewer critical resources. BC’s achievements have spearheaded Canada’s green transition and set a powerful example for other provinces to follow. This March, Foresight is proud to celebrate the trailblazing visionaries and leaders reshaping industries and paving the way for a sustainable, prosperous future at the BC Cleantech Awards.” — Jeanette Jackson, CEO, Foresight Canada

“BC has established itself as a global leader in cleantech innovation, driven by a dynamic ecosystem of visionary leaders, groundbreaking innovators, and collaborative partnerships. We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these trailblazers at the upcoming BC Cleantech Awards, highlighting the impact they are making in advancing sustainability and industry productivity, and driving the green economy forward.” — Kylie Williams, Regional Director, BC, Foresight Canada

About Foresight Canada

​​Foresight Canada helps the world do more with less, sustainably. As Canada's largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, they connect public and private sectors to the world’s best clean technologies, de-risking and simplifying the adoption of innovative solutions that improve productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness, all while addressing today’s most urgent climate challenges.

Contact:

Heather Kingdon

Manager, Communications

hkingdon@foresightcac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b7db4b9-c59f-47af-a4be-2d9a73f1be68