Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Paris – 13 January 2025
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 6 January to 10 January 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2025-01-06
|BUY
|110
|8.446818
|929.15
|XAMS
|2025-01-06
|SELL
|2
|8.500000
|17.00
|XAMS
|2025-01-07
|BUY
|216
|8.450000
|1 825.20
|XAMS
|2025-01-07
|SELL
|198
|8.500000
|1 683.00
|XAMS
|2025-01-08
|BUY
|360
|8.450000
|3 042.00
|XAMS
|2025-01-09
|SELL
|58
|8.500000
|493.00
|XAMS
|2025-01-10
|BUY
|353
|8.470255
|2 990.00
|XAMS
|2025-01-10
|SELL
|193
|8.500000
|1 640.50
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
FY 2024 results: 6 March 2025
1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024
