SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 14, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (“Pacira” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCRX) between August 2, 2023 to August 8, 2024, both dates inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Leandro Alvarez v. Pacira BioSciences, Inc., et al. (Case No. 2:25-cv-00322) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/pacira-biosciences-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, on August 9, 2024, Pacira issued a press release announcing the results of its lawsuit against eVenus for patent infringement. Pacira disclosed that the court “found that the company’s U.S. Patent No. 11,033,495 (the ‘495 patent) is not valid,” and, thus, eVenus is not infringing on anything. Pacira’s ‘495 patent is for Exparel, which is the main source of growth for the Company, encapsulating roughly 80% of its revenue. Analysts have noted that the invalidity of the ‘495 patent calls into question the validity of the Company’s other patents, potentially resulting in more generic entrants into the market and increased litigation expenses moving forward.

Following this news, Pacira’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $22.36 per share on August 8, 2024, Pacira’s stock price fell to a low of $11.70 per share on August 9, 2024, a decline of over 47% in a single day.

If you suffered a loss in PCRX securities, you have until March 14, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

