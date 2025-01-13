New Foundation Launches to Restore Democracy in Venezuela and Promote Regional Stability

Washington, DC, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

On January 10th, 2025, Nicolas Maduro, the Venezuelan dictator, trampled on the last vestiges of democracy that were left in Venezuela. In a completely fraudulent act, Maduro was sworn in as president for a six-year term disregarding the will of the Venezuelan people which they overwhelmingly expressed by electing Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as president back on July 28th, 2024.

A bold initiative is underway to return democracy, stability, and prosperity to Venezuela making it an example for all of Latin America. The newly established Venezuelan American Patriots Foundation (VAPF) is dedicated to restoring the rule of law, economic freedom, and civil liberties in Venezuela, while addressing critical issues impacting the Western Hemisphere, including uncontrolled migration, organized crime, and foreign influence.

“The fight for Venezuela is about more than one nation—it’s about regional security, human dignity, and the future of democracy in our hemisphere,” said Miguel Angel Martin Tortabu, the foundation’s president. “We are committed to supporting the Venezuelan people as they reclaim their republic and rebuild a nation founded on democracy, freedom and opportunity.”

The foundation’s mission tackles pressing challenges affecting not just Venezuela, but the region and especially the United States. It addresses the rise in migration driven by economic distress and instability, as well as threats from criminal and terrorist networks linked to authoritarian regimes in Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua, supported by powers like China, Russia, and Iran.

Key Goals of the Foundation Include:

Restoring Democracy in Venezuela: Supporting strategies for a peaceful transition to democracy and developing a comprehensive plan for economic recovery and institutional strengthening.

“Our vision is clear: a safe, stable, and prosperous Western Hemisphere where families don’t have to flee their homelands for opportunity or safety,” added Martin-Tortabu. “By restoring Venezuela’s democracy, we can address the root causes of instability and create a brighter future for the entire region.”

The foundation invites policymakers, business leaders, and concerned citizens to join its efforts in restoring hope and freedom to Venezuela. See VAPF’s Op-eds that were recently published in The Washington Times that shine a light on the issues confronting Venezuela and how these problems are disastrous not only to Venezuela but to the United States and the region as a whole.

