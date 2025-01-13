JM&A Group Goes Beyond the F&I Showroom at the 2025 NADA Show

Deerfield Beach, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its legacy of supporting dealer performance and growth, JM&A Group, one of the leading providers of F&I and training in the automotive industry, is bringing its extensive expertise to help improve performance in every corner of the dealership at the 2025 National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) show.

In addition to enhancing a dealer’s F&I business, this year’s booth invites dealers to “choose their own path” and explore offerings that extend beyond the traditional showroom. At this year’s NADA, dealers can unlock their growth potential by learning more about:

JM&A’s relaunched Performance Development Services spotlights the company’s proven track record of enhancing dealership performance and profitability, to deliver even greater value by bringing together training, fixed operations consulting, Virtual F&I and other JM&A services.



Partners JM&A and RockED will unveil their game-changing sales enablement program for F&I professionals. Rolling out in Q1 2025, the program leverages RockED’s expertise in mobile micro-learning and gamification with JM&A’s extensive F&I knowledge.



JM&A’s virtual F&I solution anchors its robust suite of offerings, highlighted by the more than 10,000 deals completed in the past year.



Guidance on finding the ideal profit participation program to align with dealership’s financial goals using JM&A’s Participation Profit Assessment—a tool designed to suggest the ideal plan for each unique dealership.



Establishing a strong and profitable service drive to achieve your dealership goals with side-by-side support from industry experts.



“We’re automotive people at our core, equipped with the experience and proven formula to help any dealer--regardless of size and maturity--reach their goals,” said Scott Gunnell, president, JM&A Group. “While we’re known for our tailored F&I solutions, it's our comprehensive and time-tested services that allow us to step outside of the showroom and impact every corner of a dealership and it doesn’t end there. Over the last few years, we’ve made significant investments to modernize our processes, claims and customer service departments. This year, our dealers will see the benefits firsthand through enhanced support from our Field Team, offering improved reporting, greater product flexibility and streamlined claims processes.”

After three successful seasons and more than 100 episodes, “The Walk Around” podcast is taking its show on the road to New Orleans. Known to spotlight leaders, innovators and experts in the automotive industry, JM&A will host live recordings for the first time ever on the NADA floor. This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for the podcast, offering show attendees a front-row seat to conversations that shape the future of the industry.

Trusted by nearly 4,000 dealerships of all sizes nationwide, the company remains focused on delivering solutions across the industry that drive even greater value for its partners. From flexible Virtual F&I services and comprehensive training programs to dealership insurance support and guidance on finding the ideal profit participation program, JM&A Group offers solutions designed to meet the modern needs of dealerships.

Stop by booth #6524 at NADA or https://info.jmagroup.com/2025-nada to explore F&I solutions beyond while catching live recordings of The Walk Around podcast onsite throughout the show.

About JM&A Group

JM&A Group, a leader in the F&I industry for more than 45 years, serves more than 3,800 automotive dealerships nationwide. Comprised of Jim Moran & Associates, Inc. (JM&A), Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc. (FWS), Fidelity Insurance Agency, and Courtesy Insurance Company, it provides a variety of products and services such as F&I training and consulting, vehicle protection plans, used vehicle certification programs, pre-paid maintenance plans and GAP programs. Additionally, the company has more than 800 associates, including a dedicated sales force of 300+ associates who support process implementation for dealer operations and digital sales strategies. National Truck Protection Co. Inc., a division of JM&A Group, is the leading vehicle service contract provider in the commercial truck industry and serves customers across a variety of channels throughout the U.S. and Canada including OEM, independent dealer groups, aftermarket truck resellers, agencies and direct-to-consumer. For more information about JM&A Group’s products and services, call 1-800-553-7146 or visit www.jmagroup.com.

JM&A Group is a division of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a privately held company with more than $20 billion in revenue and more than 5,000 associates, which is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

