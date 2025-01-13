GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland) January 13, 2025 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.

Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2024:

207,500 shares

€353,960.14

During the second half of 2024, total trading was:

On the buy side: 2,075,591 shares for a total amount of €8,893,798.52

On the sell side: 1,999,091 shares for a total amount of €8,546,873.15

During this same period, the number of trades were:

On the buy side: 2,752

On the sell side: 2,582

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

27, 911 shares

€769,849.43

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare, life-threatening liver diseases whose medical needs remain largely unmet. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and a solid scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Today, GENFIT has built up a diversified and rapidly expanding R&D portfolio of programs at various stages of development. The Company focuses on Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF). Its ACLF franchise includes five assets under development: VS-01, NTZ, SRT-015, CLM-022 and VS-02-HE, based on complementary mechanisms of action using different routes of administration. Other assets target other serious diseases, such as cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorder (UCD) and organic acidemia (OA). GENFIT's expertise in the development of high-potential molecules from early to advanced stages, and in pre-commercialization, was demonstrated in the accelerated approval of Iqirvo® (elafibranor1) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency in the UK for Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Beyond therapies, GENFIT also has a diagnostic franchise including NIS2+® in Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as NASH for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) and TS-01 focusing on blood ammonia levels. GENFIT is headquartered in Lille, France and has offices in Paris (France), Zurich (Switzerland) and Cambridge, MA (USA). The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, Compartment B (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, Ipsen became one of GENFIT's largest shareholders, acquiring an 8% stake in the Company's capital. www.genfit.com

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT, including those within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, in relation to GENFIT’s research and development programs. The use of certain words, including “believe”, “potential,” “expect”, “target”, “may” and “will” and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on the current expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to safety of drug candidates, cost of, progression of, and results from, our ongoing and planned clinical trials, review and approvals by regulatory authorities in the United States, Europe and worldwide, of our drug and diagnostic candidates, potential commercial success of elafibranor if approved, exchange rate fluctuations, and our continued ability to raise capital to fund our development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 "Risk Factors and Internal Control" of the Company's 2023 Universal Registration Document filed on April 5, 2024 (no. D.24-0246) with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), which is available on GENFIT's website (www.genfit.fr) and the AMF's website (www.amf.org), and those discussed in the public documents and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 5, 2024 and subsequent filings and reports filed with the AMF or SEC or otherwise made public, by the Company. In addition, even if the results, performance, financial position and liquidity of the Company and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

H2 2024

Buy side Sell side Date Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR TOTAL 2 752 2 075 591 8 893 798,52 2 582 1 999 091 8 546 873,15 01/07/2024 6 2001 7 303,53 27 23 000 84 574,91 02/07/2024 22 24486 90 640,07 29 35 435 132 089,99 03/07/2024 27 30939 114 380,86 33 71 378 267 007,25 04/07/2024 11 13001 51 663,89 42 51 221 201 406,61 05/07/2024 76 130000 511 275,70 57 61 233 244 186,18 08/07/2024 41 38897 151 285,60 55 77 768 305 129,75 09/07/2024 37 43587 176 002,45 9 12928 52712,47 10/07/2024 25 19013 74 870,39 17 29 144 116 282,19 11/07/2024 14 19855 79 675,90 24 34 636 140 647,14 12/07/2024 54 39000 159 246,75 12 15 601 63 635,70 15/07/2024 22 30425 125 035,49 26 27 840 115 579,99 16/07/2024 24 17501 72 881,51 23 29 825 123 879,63 17/07/2024 41 24001 100 374,10 13 13 463 56 731,20 18/07/2024 27 27001 113 194,13 24 21 843 91 658,25 19/07/2024 64 80377 325 742,26 14 4 701 19 124,19 22/07/2024 18 11578 47 447,92 40 41 101 167 583,98 23/07/2024 31 22655 90 992,22 12 4 466 18 016,60 24/07/2024 46 31000 123 816,48 27 29 786 118 749,93 25/07/2024 17 15068 59 955,12 36 24 916 100 006,84 26/07/2024 37 47001 191 976,99 28 29 289 120 740,39 29/07/2024 16 17454 71 026,43 40 28 266 115 827,28 30/07/2024 10 6022 24 353,81 8 3 907 15 902,90 31/07/2024 32 12888 51 668,12 9 3 003 12 178,31 01/08/2024 25 5485 22 139,98 12 9 901 40 186,97 02/08/2024 23 16442 63 462,01 3 3 026 11 609,37 05/08/2024 37 30384 110 456,47 34 29 384 106 272,82 06/08/2024 4 2501 9 253,65 7 12 501 46 653,61 07/08/2024 8 7501 28 378,83 9 8 417 32 071,21 08/08/2024 7 5001 18 853,77 1 1 3,8 09/08/2024 10 13417 50 264,64 7 7 501 28 553,76 12/08/2024 2 2501 9 228,72 7 8 001 29 858,69 13/08/2024 29 9212 34 354,50 15 13 123 49 281,59 14/08/2024 23 15001 57 091,26 24 21 585 82 604,72 15/08/2024 25 11739 44 362,74 30 15 805 60 242,34 16/08/2024 6 5790 22 426,58 26 24 328 95 234,63 19/08/2024 15 13592 52 667,91 18 6 059 23 525,58 20/08/2024 4 3435 13 433,94 17 14 935 58 413,47 21/08/2024 9 6567 25 786,31 26 24 001 95 280,85 22/08/2024 15 20001 78 653,93 8 5 231 20 573,68 23/08/2024 11 7501 29 241,37 15 12 271 48 021,70 26/08/2024 16 7174 28 039,51 8 3 501 13 766,46 27/08/2024 27 8828 34 423,37 6 3 501 13 766,42 28/08/2024 41 20771 80 264,34 13 7 271 28 326,29 29/08/2024 5 5001 19 053,81 13 16 290 62 948,96 30/08/2024 6 10001 38 928,89 26 14 068 55 202,97 02/09/2024 29 25251 96 750,22 1 1 3,93 03/09/2024 13 8751 32 474,96 6 3 501 13 102,46 04/09/2024 13 5251 19 489,93 20 15 427 58 046,71 05/09/2024 2 2501 9 678,87 24 14 255 55 482,46 06/09/2024 13 16251 62 303,90 10 3 501 13 443,91 09/09/2024 8 5251 19 734,99 15 7 033 26 505,62 10/09/2024 15 9151 34 604,32 9 5 278 20 074,19 11/09/2024 45 17567 65 787,54 12 12 494 47 053,78 12/09/2024 32 18185 68 250,12 27 19 859 75 053,32 13/09/2024 1 1 3,78 7 5 458 20 867,30 16/09/2024 11 4715 18 024,88 12 5 963 22 952,66 17/09/2024 22 9798 38 160,96 20 11 638 45 705,92 18/09/2024 7 2891 11 242,72 30 11 951 46 862,98 19/09/2024 13 7412 29 095,73 29 4 922 19 504,46 20/09/2024 5 3910 15 293,14 23 22 249 88 877,64 23/09/2024 13 13858 59 912,57 54 29 370 130 596,64 24/09/2024 15 10710 48 559,57 27 19 208 88 580,96 25/09/2024 14 8759 42 771,16 50 20 624 101 289,83 26/09/2024 11 10501 51 814,98 63 25 501 127 867,37 27/09/2024 6 6971 35 007,46 24 10 596 54 050,09 30/09/2024 11 4053 21 745,44 38 19 983 107 536,52 01/10/2024 60 42585 210 712,71 34 11 774 58 595,55 02/10/2024 3 2001 9 204,62 21 12 882 61 182,93 03/10/2024 8 4207 20 123,30 8 6 207 30 091,54 04/10/2024 9 5001 24 044,81 22 7 001 33 809,79 07/10/2024 20 7001 34 599,85 46 25 501 128 064,75 08/10/2024 30 13251 66 620,07 17 12 751 64 737,59 09/10/2024 18 5501 27 689,34 9 4 501 23 195,09 10/10/2024 3 2238 11 375,55 8 6 001 30 625,02 11/10/2024 15 6764 34 894,60 26 16 198 84 992,53 14/10/2024 20 11160 59 215,07 26 11 963 64 907,77 15/10/2024 27 17001 92 415,40 18 12 124 66 884,35 16/10/2024 18 10914 60 193,77 31 15 791 87 314,91 17/10/2024 14 9001 50 805,69 7 4 001 22 930,65 18/10/2024 36 25565 139 182,51 11 5 565 31 177,58 21/10/2024 31 16882 89 106,07 30 21 870 118 167,77 22/10/2024 22 9000 47 844,36 16 6 201 33 145,40 23/10/2024 37 23932 125 567,85 30 13 168 70 111,57 24/10/2024 43 30988 156 327,95 36 31 244 160 041,14 25/10/2024 19 11001 55 485,08 14 13 001 66 045,08 28/10/2024 10 9001 45 885,12 19 11 323 58 423,06 29/10/2024 2 1001 5 185,16 16 12 634 66 108,54 30/10/2024 4 2001 10 645,24 14 19 890 106 140,60 31/10/2024 34 18226 94 774,11 2 701 3 659,30 01/11/2024 27 8036 42 663,12 15 15 036 79 710,20 04/11/2024 42 35761 195 402,75 34 35 800 196 510,85 05/11/2024 38 33863 184 184,92 17 13 501 74 790,41 06/11/2024 56 54305 292 235,30 43 38 135 207 836,51 07/11/2024 23 23401 124 309,86 25 22 301 118 867,90 08/11/2024 50 76868 398 610,54 13 11 759 61 651,97 11/11/2024 6 2969 14 417,58 26 15 671 76 881,93 12/11/2024 16 10088 48 956,26 28 14 520 71 089,19 13/11/2024 22 7692 36 895,06 15 7 692 37 089,59 14/11/2024 60 32033 145 087,39 14 12 601 58 182,72 15/11/2024 36 21201 91 549,31 12 11 178 48 835,68 18/11/2024 42 25001 104 141,17 36 25 001 104 706,69 19/11/2024 23 14802 60 890,25 18 15 801 65 392,12 20/11/2024 23 19100 77 895,91 12 8 001 32 926,68 21/11/2024 26 17378 69 880,24 28 13 501 54 478,83 22/11/2024 42 16500 66 578,66 11 10 300 41 866,00 25/11/2024 19 17700 71 766,60 13 15 925 64 981,48 26/11/2024 22 17901 72 116,15 13 9 876 40 027,43 27/11/2024 16 10121 39 965,10 7 7 121 28 281,76 28/11/2024 23 13501 53 269,01 5 6 001 23 801,47 29/11/2024 27 15200 59 243,52 16 15 177 59 524,65 02/12/2024 33 22455 85 668,07 40 27 955 106 420,49 03/12/2024 22 18001 67 691,32 8 6 057 23 048,94 04/12/2024 15 12140 45 245,90 15 16 501 62 058,78 05/12/2024 32 27001 99 926,38 11 9 001 33 513,78 06/12/2024 6 3002 11 017,31 11 9 001 33 176,16 09/12/2024 10 9394 34 514,97 15 14 501 53 748,68 10/12/2024 15 11001 40 468,72 2 609 2 283,75 11/12/2024 20 15109 54 200,67 7 5 001 18 353,67 12/12/2024 3 3001 10 623,57 12 8 609 30 790,52 13/12/2024 9 6030 21 458,18 8 5 893 21 185,87 16/12/2024 7 4472 15 688,94 8 9 001 31 961,02 17/12/2024 37 19501 67 968,59 7 3 098 10 687,23 18/12/2024 4 1501 5 103,45 29 17 904 62 399,74 19/12/2024 1 1 3,51 10 5 001 17 751,00 20/12/2024 32 20501 70 673,51 52 20 501 70 401,66 23/12/2024 5 6001 20 643,44 8 6 001 20 793,47 24/12/2024 1 1 3,47 4 1 501 5 215,98 27/12/2024 1 1 3,5 3 5 001 17 503,50 30/12/2024 20 11500 40 647,56 18 9 091 32 235,32 31/12/2024 12 4002 14 007,04 21 7 411 26 046,70

1 Elafibranor is marketed and commercialized in the U.S by Ipsen under the trademark Iqirvo®.

